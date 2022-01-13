01/13/2022

The Congolese international Cédric Bakambu, former Villarreal player, became this Thursday the Olympique Marseille’s first winter market signing, to which he arrives free of contract after leaving Beijing Guoan.

Bakambu, 30, trained in French Sochaux, from where he went to the Turkish Bursaspor and, later to Villarreal, where in three seasons he played 105 games and scored 47 goals. In January 2018 he signed for Beijing Guoan, with whom he scored 58 goals in 87 games.

Before being international with Congo, he defended the colors of France, his native country, in the lower categories, with which he became European Under-19 champion in 2010. Later, he opted for the African team, with which he played the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, in which he scored three goals.

Álvaro González, option for Valencia

His name was on the agenda of other clubs, such as Sevilla. The signing of Bakambu coincides with the news that Marseille wants to do without this winter market for the Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez, which does not enter into the plans of coach Jorge Sampaoli.

At 32 years old, the also former Villarreal is looking for a way out of France and according to the newspaper L’Équipe has been offered to Valencia. Considered a key piece of Marseille, where he arrived in 2019, he has fallen out of favor with the arrival of Sampaoli, who this season has relegated him to the bench on a regular basis.