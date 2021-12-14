If you wanted to watch football without needing packages from different telemarketers, you’re in luck, because Telefónica and DAZN have bought the rights to LaLiga for several seasons.

In recent years, watching a LaLiga football game online was difficult. The last seasons were bought by telemarketers like Orange TV, which forced us to have a contract with them in order to enjoy a good game.

Now the matter has changed. Telefónica, which already had broadcasting rights, and DAZN, which has broadcast the Copa del Rey since 2019, have been the most interested in bidding for football.

In the auction that has taken place to get the rights, these two companies have taken over the next 5 years of LaLiga. It has cost them 4,950 million euros in a purchase that they themselves have said is historic.

During the next 5 seasons, both companies will be able to offer soccer. In principle Movistar (which belongs to Telefónica) will put 5 games per day, with three full days. Anyone who wants to watch a game with friends will have it easier and will find everything in the same place.

No other sports leagues have yet been awarded, but they are expected to be put up for auction shortly. It should be done around February or March 2022.

An increase in income despite the recession

Football is in a somewhat difficult moment. According to Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, this sport would be reaching its maximum while receiving less income. Even so, each season has been auctioned for 990 million euros, 10 million more than last year.

Some industry experts commented that there was going to be a significant reduction in revenue despite the fact that fantasy football leagues have even been created with blockchain technology. By buying the 5 seasons with a small price increase compared to the previous year, football will be given stability for a while.

If you are a sports lover, this list is for you: we have compiled the best football movies and documentaries that you can see on the main streaming platforms, so you don’t stop enjoying your favorite sport. The best selection we make from Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and more.

From the LaLiga website they have shown their joy in continuing to work with Telefónica and DAZN, especially with the latter given that it is one of the great sports operators at an international level.

We just hope that the next few years it will be easier to see a good game with friends. In the end that is the most important thing.