12/23/2021 at 3:55 PM CET

.

The plenary session of the Lower House extends the orphan’s pensions also to those whose mother has been murdered by her partner or ex-partner even though she is not the father of the children

The majority of Congress has endorsed this Thursday improve the conditions of access to pensions for orphans from the sexist violence and to extend the aid both to children whose mother has been murdered by their partner or ex-partner even though this is not the father of the children, as well as to those who are adopted.

With 292 votes in favor, 49 abstentions and no vote against, the proposed Organic Law for the Improvement of the protection of orphans victims of gender violence presented by the PSOE has gone ahead and will now continue its parliamentary process in the Senate.

The socialist deputy Lidia Guinart has led the Plenary of Congress the story of Javier, who in 2018 had to take care of his 8 and 12-year-old nephews and his father because a macho murderer killed his sister and mother in Vitoria. The murderer, from prison, sold his apartment so that the children could not receive any inheritance that would alleviate their economic situation.

“Javier says that sexist murders are like a shock wave that sweeps everything away, it ends the lives of women destroying the lives of their loved ones, but the most harmed are the orphans, they are the ones largely forgotten by the Justice and the rest of the institutions “, lamented Guinart.

This initiative will incorporate legal changes aimed at improving the protection of minors orphans from gender violence, particularly those who are in a vulnerable situation.

Eliminate uncertainty

Specifically, the text eliminates uncertainties about the different judicial pronouncements in relation to the liquidation of the joint property company and attributes jurisdiction over these procedures to courts for violence against women, at the request of the heirs when there is a sexist crime.

Poses exemptions in the tax on onerous patrimonial transfers and documented legal acts for the transfer of assets or rights for the benefit of children, minors or people with disabilities subject to parental authority, guardianship or with support measures.

In addition, with the amendments negotiated between the PSOE and United We can groups approved last week in the Equality Commission, the children of mothers murdered by men who were or had been their partners but not their father will be able to access these aid.

Adopted orphans

In addition, Orphans who are adopted will be able to access the aidFor example, by the maternal or paternal family after the crime, since in many cases this action caused the children to lose their pension, which led to economic problems in vulnerable families.

The PP has supported the proposal. “No one can put themselves in profile when the life of a child is at stake,” said Deputy Beatriz Álvarez, who has shown herself in favor of modifying Law 3/2019, of March 1, on Improving the orphan situation of the daughters and sons of victims of gender violence and other forms of violence against women.

Has remembered that orphan’s pensions “were very limited” and on occasions they did not exceed 150 euros per month, in addition to the fact that many of the applications were denied due to lack of contributions from the mothers.

Citizens has also supported the text, although it has presented an amendment (which has been rejected) in which it requested to extend this aid to minors orphans of a murdered father. “If we think of the best interests of the minor, we do a disservice if we do not protect all minors,” said deputy Sara Giménez, who has asked “to put aside prejudices” and not differentiate between first and second victims .

This amendment has received the support of Vox, which has assured that “it is so fatal for a child to lose a mother as well as a father” and has described the initiative of the PSOE (in which it has voted abstention) of “feminist propaganda” and “morally unsustainable” by “neglecting the needs of an orphan minor based on the sex of the murdered parent.”

I remember the victims of sexist violence

From United We Can, Laura López has remembered the 42 women and the six minors murdered so far this year, as well as the 28 orphaned minors, and has supported the initiative that, in his opinion, “remedies an injustice” with the orphans of sexist violence.

Too Joan Baldoví (Compromís) has shown its support for the initiative, which it has described as “very necessary.” “Orphaned minors are left without references and deserve all the attention and help of the State to receive their pension and access their mother’s inheritance.”

Joseba Aguirretxea, of the Basque group, has also supported the text to ensure that the bureaucracy is not “so unfair” with these minors. Likewise, in favor of the bill, the deputy of Bildu Isabel Pozueta has been shown.