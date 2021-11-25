11/25/2021 at 17:23 CET

Sara ledo

Just month and a half later The lower house has given the green light this Thursday to smooth out that clipping with the votes in favor of PSOE and United We Can, in addition to PNV, PDeCAT, Junts, Más Páis-Equo, Nueva Canarias and Coalición Canaria (189 votes in favor, one vote against and 158 abstentions). The approval of the purple party for annulling a rule that came to qualify as “historic” not having “the logo of the electrical oligopoly“According to the group’s spokesperson after its approval on October 14, Pablo Echenique, who has not been in the hemicycle this Thursday.

On September 14, the Government announced a revenue cut for electricity companies that are will benefit from the rise in gas prices (basically, hydraulic, nuclear and some renewable plants that, according to the Executive, received a market price higher than their cost), but the big electrics they complained that all the energy they produce is sold to their own trading company under fixed-price contracts, so they do not benefit from the very high prices of the wholesale market (around 200 euros per megawatt-hour).

After several weeks of controversy, a day before this gas reduction was approved, the Prime Minister announced in Congress that I would qualify its content, after the reprimand of the PNV, whose spokesman, Aitor Esteban, warned that it could “harm electrical and industrial consumers.” That week Sidenor announced a stoppage due to high electricity prices. The next day, the same day in which Congress validated it, the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, announced that she planned to approve a new royal decree to clarify this reduction in income, which for practical purposes means practically eliminating the cut.

And so it has been. A few weeks ago, the Council of Ministers approved a new royal decree law that exempted those companies that had signed or signed term contracts at a fixed price from cutting income. “I think we play a lot and can not be abused of a mechanism without measuring the consequences it has, “the ERC deputy reproached him on Thursday, Joan Capdevila.

Thus, in addition, it increases information requirements for companies electricity, both for consumers (they will have to notify a month before any contractual modification), as well as for the regulator (to whom they must continuously inform about those forward contracts, including those signed intra-group), and extend the protection measures to the energy consumers by raising the discount of electrical social bonus from 25% to 60% and from 40% to 70% and increase by 100 million the budget for the thermal social bonusThe memory of Echenique

The deputy of the Basque group, Idoia Sagastizabal, has celebrated the Executive’s decision that, “in addition to continuing with the shock plan to retain the energy escalation”, the royal decree law “strengthens the Forward electricity markets and transparent price formation, gives greater knowledge about the operation of the electricity market and introduces new obligations for generators and traders. “Along the same lines, the PDeCat deputy, Ferran belHe recalled that his abstention in the previous royal decree was due to “deficiencies and defects with respect to the reduction mechanism that at that time they did not see fit to clarify.”

“Little by little you have to take measures to make the term marking has greater liquidity and volume because the truth is that large companies when hedging prices between them have no incentive in this market, “said Sagastizabal. The deputy also remembered Echenique that after the PNV abstention from voting of the previous royal decree law, in his words, “he put a tweet in which he said that the PNV was in favor of the electricity companies & rdquor ;.” What headline is going to apply after this decree? & rdquor ;, Sagastizabal asked his colleague. “We can line up with the electrics to reduce the impact of the reduction? OR the government does not fulfill its promise decree against the electricity companies? & rdquor ;, has ironized.

The social bonus ‘trap’

For his part, the deputy Nestor Rego Candamil, of the plural group, has challenged the Executive that has included “in a timely manner” the discount of the electricity social bonus and the increase of the thermal social bonus. “I say opportunely because the modification of the royal decree law by that unjustifiable transfer to electricity companies deserves negative feedback. Good news for electricity companies and bad for consumers and the social majorities, “assured Rego Candamil. While from Vox they have assured that the Government” places the variations of the maximum limit of the social bond “to” make it more digestible. ” well, but until the bureaucracy improves, families are not going to benefit from it, “said the deputy of the formation José María Figaredo Álvarez-Sala.

“We will vote yes not because we have stopped looking bad that the energy that costs 3 euros per megawatt-hour, the oligopoly companies are charging it at 200 euros or more, as it is in the wholesale market, it seems to us that it is something that should not be accepted without more and that is why we advocate a reform in-depth of the electricity market. The situation cannot be sustained like this, it is frankly unfair (…) but the decree has other issues that we value very positively, “he defended. Juantxo López de Uralde, in relation to the measures that broaden the consumer protection and those that promote transparency of companies.