11/22/2021 at 11:32 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The reform of pensions designed by Minister José Luís Escrivá and agreed with unions and (partially) employers This Monday enters its decisive moment. This Monday the parties with representation in Congress they vote in an extraordinary way in committee on the amendments that the parties have seen fit to add to the previously closed text in the social dialogue. The pillars of the reform are the revaluation of pensions each year based on the evolution of the CPI; a new system of penalties and incentives to minimize workers retiring before the legal age and maximize their tenure and a 10-year increase in workers’ social contributions to feed a reserve fund with which to pay part of the ‘baby boom’ pensions.

ERC He is one of the key actors in this vote and his ‘yes’ or ‘no’ will be decisive for this reform to pass or not the parliamentary process. Republican sources explain that his party is closer to voting affirmatively of the norm and thus paving its way towards approval. The Republicans have negotiated with the PSOE to introduce the obligation to carry out an internal audit on Social Security expenses; one of its red lines. ERC’s will is to review all expenses of a contributory and non-contributory nature since 1980 and this will be one of the amendments to vote on Monday.

Other issues that must be put to a vote, but that have many ballots to end up being added to the text, is the reform of the system to facilitate access to the widow’s pension for common-law couples, in the same way as traditional marriages. The measure would also extend to all cases in which the beneficiary does not have the right to another contributory pension recognized..

The pension reform, for which the parties that make up the Government have set up an express mechanism to put it to a vote in Congress, is one of the main reforms that will condition the arrival of European funds. And the commitment is to have it approved and in force before December 31. If this is not the case, the Government will hardly be able to meet the deadline agreed with Brussels for the reform to take effect on January 1 and be able to access the second tranche of 12,000 million European funds.