FIFA announced a few weeks ago that they are studying the possibility of having a World Cup every two years. Not only that, but they are also looking into the possibility of continental championships being held with the same frequency. Faced with this situation, several voices from the world of football have come out to completely oppose to the proposal. Among others, Paolo Maldini, Philipp Lahm or Luis Figo, all of them they have been against and last Wednesday, October 27, the CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation.

CONMEBOL’s decision was made after a meeting of your council, which was held in the city of Luque, Paraguay, and where they made the decision to not support FIFA’s proposal. They affirmed this and made it public through a statement in which they affirmed “see no benefits or justification for the change. In response to this, the ten countries that make up CONMEBOL ratify that will not participate in a World Cup organized every two years“.

CONMEBOL Council ratifies its rejection of the World Cup every two years. ➡️🔗 https://t.co/aG8HiXF2B6 pic.twitter.com/s1V5rrOjIL – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 27, 2021

The South American body also says in its statement that “the member countries they don’t want to turn their backs on almost 100 years of tradition of world football, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events in the world. “Finally, in the proclamation they have also shown their”support for the World Cup currently in force, with its deadlines and qualification systems because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and that rewards effort, talent and planned work, “the statement said.