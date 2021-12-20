12/20/2021 at 18:34 CET

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will increase the prizes in all the continental competitions that it will organize in 2022 and focuses on the female Libertadores, whose winning team will receive one and a half million dollars.

This was announced by the president of Conmebol, Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, through a video in which he highlighted everything that happened in 2021 with the finals of the women’s Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana and the Copa Libertadores, which were held in Montevideo.

Besides congratulating all the champions and even Uruguay for being an “excellent host”, Domínguez announced the increases in the prizes that he described as “historical record” since they exceed the 244 million dollars distributed.

Specifically, those who pass the first phase of the Libertadores will receive 400,000 dollars, those who pass the second will have 500,000 and those who exceed the third 600,000

In addition, The men’s Libertadores champion will receive $ 16 million along with 25% of the final proceedsTherefore, according to Domínguez, if the champion starts the competition in phase 1 “he can accumulate” more than 25 million dollars.

The champion of the Sudamericana will go on to win five million dollars and the champion of the Recopa – a competition that faces the winner of the Sudamericana and that of the Libertadores – will win 1,600,000 dollars.

Domínguez emphasized that “for the first time” Conmebol “bet heavily on women’s football” Because the champions will receive $ 1,500,000 and the runners-up 500,000.

“Undoubtedly it shows the commitment that we are making as Conmebol to strengthen all football in all its forms, in both genders,” said the president, adding that if they manage to return “to football what is football,” South America will recover his identity and return to “conquer the world.”