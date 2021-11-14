

Image of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is displayed on the facade of the CONMEBOL building in Luque, Paraguay.

Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / . / .

The star of world football Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, will be honored during the week in which Montevideo will receive the Finals of the Libertadores, Sudamericana and Libertadores feminine cups.

According to a document presented by Conmebol, which details the main activities that fans who will be able to carry out that come to the capital of the South American country on November 24 “Tribute will be paid to one of the greatest footballers in history”, remembering the anniversary of his death.

What’s more, fans will be able to enjoy many other events to be held at the Punta Carretas Lighthouse, a place located on the coast of Montevideo where the Fan Embassy will be set up.

The first of these will be on Thursday, November 18, and the last on Friday, November 26 of the same month.

Live entertainment, a game of stars, another of South American legends and a fireworks show will be some of the activities.

Also ‘the Conmebol Talks’, where the fans will be able to “talk and exchange opinions with great figures of the show and South American football ”.

They will be the Argentine soccer player Fabiana Vallejos, Argentine footballer Andrés D’Alessandro, Swedish coach Pia Sundhage, Brazilian ex-soccer player Rosana Augusto and Uruguayan ex-soccer player Sebastián Abreu.

Also, the Colombian soccer player Catalina Usme, the Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Brazilian ex-footballer Cafu and the Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira.

For Conmebol, the reception of the three finals by Montevideo will transform this city into “The capital of the best football in the world”.

“One more time the soccer stars smile at Montevideo and the legendary Centenario stadium, cradle of world football, venue of the first World Cup final, of the first final of the Conmebol Libertadores and now the epicenter of a magical party unprecedented in the history of football, “the statement details.

On Saturday, November 20, the Centennial will host the final of the South American Cup between Brazilians Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino.

Seven days later the fend of the Copa Libertadores between the also Brazilian Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Meanwhile, on November 21, Gran Parque Central will host the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores between two rivals to be confirmed.

Read also:

– Simply Copa Libertadores: Fans will not be able to touch a single beer

– Seven defendants are prosecuted for the death of Diego Maradona

– One year after his death: Maradona Family will auction Diego’s cars, houses and goods (Photos)