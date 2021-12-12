Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Matchroom Boxing organized a boxing evening this Saturday afternoon at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, with a few different matches that had a fairly high average level.

Conor benn (20-0, 13 KO) and Chris Algieri (25-4, 9 KO) disputed the background match, a date that began dynamic, entertaining for the spectator and with alternatives, with danger hovering around the atmosphere of the Liverpool night. In the second round, an irregular hand from Benn, with the inside of the glove, hit Algieri on the ground after a cartwheel, the referee counting the wrong way.

It was another gala where the very poor level, alarming for boxers and the public, of boxing referees in the United Kingdom was shown. The actions continued with good work from Benn and an Algieri that did not decompose and gave him the reply, until, in the fourth round, a combination in the form of a typical one-two destroyed Algieri, who fell to the canvas defenseless to put end to boxing night.

Great image of Benn with a smart job that was finished off by the spectacular KO. Now they think of Yordenis Ugás or Kell Brook.

The co-star fight of the night, Katie taylor (20-0, 6 KO) against the Kazakh Firuza Sharipova (14-2, 8 KO). Taylor began by imposing her pace, her precious and precise dodges, her speed and skill against a good challenger, who did not go to England to be stone-treated to the feast of the champion of the four world lightweight titles.

Sharipova kept the fight alive by answering at the hands of Taylor, although abusing grabs, elbows and punches after the referee’s break, slow as the pension reform, which caused a point to be taken from him in the sixth round. The contest was not attractive, so much grip on the part of both with a passive referee could not be damaged and Taylor could not show all his boxing in the ten chapters agreed. The judges decided 98-92, 97-92 and 96-93 in favor of the still Irish champion, who was cautious in the face of the candidate’s punch.

In the preliminary bouts, local victories. Caoimhin Agyarko (10-0, 7 KO) defeated the American in the ninth round Noe Larios (14-1, 6 KO) after an unequal fight, despite the records of both, in which English dominated until a hand came that dislodged Larios in the ninth and the referee stopped quickly.

Peter mcgrail (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out the Nicaraguan in the second round Engel Gomez (8-4-1, 4 KO) after good combinations and Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KO) put up a very complete fight to dominate the Belgian on points Miko Khatchatryan (13-1, 7 KO) with scores of 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92.

For its part, Robbie davies jr (24-3, 15 KO) gave an exhibition, albeit short, against the American Hank lundy (31-10-1, 14 KO); After struggling in the opening round with a good hand, Lundy was unable to recover from an extraordinary straight punch in the second after falling tangled in the ropes and failing to exceed the count of ten.

The evening was opened by the British debutant Joe mcgrail (1-0, 1 KO), who beat the Spanish Francisco Rodriguez (0-4) by abandonment after the second round, in which the Andalusian had visited the canvas.