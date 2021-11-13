They say you should always keep your options open and no one in MMA does a better job than Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal pulled out of his scheduled fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month after suffering an undisclosed injury. The announcement was received with derision by some and, without missing an opportunity, Conor chose to join, criticizing Masvidal through social networks.

It all started so simply, with McGregor celebrating the fifth anniversary of winning the lightweight title, or as McGregor prefers to call it, Champ Champ Day.

Happy November Twelfth everybody!

World Champ Champ Day ☘️ 🥃 pic.twitter.com/3WKSWJPrcq – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2021

“Happy November 12 everyone. The world day of champ champ. “

It’s crazy that November Twelfth is also the date UFC 1 took place.

The very first event. 1993.

Some strange, beautiful energy in the air on this date for our sport!

Inaugural UFC event! The Inaugural New York City event! The Inaugural UFC Champ Champ crowned!

What a day! ☘️ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“It’s crazy that November 12 is also the date that UFC 1 was held. The first event. 1993. A strange and beautiful energy in the air on this date for our sport! UFC Inaugural Event! New York City’s inaugural event! UFC Inaugural Champion Crowned! What a day!”

However, McGregor couldn’t just leave it at that. Since November 12 is also Jorge Masvidal’s birthday, McGregor then lashed out at the “BMF” Champion for withdrawing from his fight and for some fashion choices that Masvidal has made in recent years.

This prompted Masvidal to return fire, claiming that McGregor is only speaking because he shares a representation team, Paradigm Sports, with Edwards.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“It is also Jorge Masvidal’s birthday but he is a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury.” Signatures to fight, you fight. Take off that belt that he never won. Whore in a negligee. What the heck was that too? Versace dressing gown from last season, hahaha wtf! “

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

“I guess you’ve stopped taking your meds again by barking up the wrong tree. And don’t bother because your client was about to be blessed with the biggest payday of his life and now you won’t get a penny out of his fucking ass. Too much of a man for you, little one, go back to fighting old men in bars. “

Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“Yes, it’s okay, honey. Put me the kettle with your little robe. Hans and I have a meeting about your pity salary today. “

Pipe down there little guy. I’m in a good mood so go annoy someone else before I put out the contract to get you hospitalized again #supernecessary https://t.co/vj5VL64tX7 – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

“Hush, little one. I’m in a good mood, so go bother someone before the contract closes to hospitalize you again. “

Masvidal let the matter stay there (at least for now) but McGregor is not one to have a single iron in the fire. After moving on from Masvidal, Conor also took the opportunity of fan interaction to their Twitter feud to cast a shadow over several other fighters, including, unexpectedly, interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“I out boxed 3 guys on this list! There is no one remotely close to my boxing in the UFC. Even Dustin only landed punches after the leg damage. Everyone has been shaken by me when it comes to boxing. Yan is good, I like his style. Although it would destroy him in that shell. “

Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/EJN2AbQQ32 – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

“Conor, we all know you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point, if you really want to box or fight, I don’t care about the weight or the rules. I bet you won’t show up. “

Lol, no littler prob. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless already. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“Lol, no small problem. We will establish a spar or something similar in the near future. I’ll meet you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at the Crumlin boxing club. Then we’ll figure it out, boy. God bless you”.

McGregor is still recovering from breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor has previously said that he will return to full training in January and will aim to return to action in early 2022, preferably a fourth. fight Dustin Poirier. However, if that fight can’t be booked, McGregor now has two more options to add to the list of potential opponents.