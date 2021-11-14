Who is better fighter: Conor McGregor or Petr Yan? The two have agreed to see each other’s faces to make it clear. It all started after the Irishman replied to a list made by a fan about the best boxers in the UFC.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

«I beat 3 guys on this list! No one is even remotely close to my boxing in the UFC. Even Dustin only took hits after the leg injury. Everyone has been outclassed by me if we leave boxing. Yan is good, I like his style. Though i would tear it apart«.

Then the interim 135-pound champion replied:

Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/EJN2AbQQ32 – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

“Conor, we all know you like to talk, but let’s get right to the point. If you really want to box or fight I don’t care about the weight or the rules. I bet you won’t show up.

And finally Conor McGregor said:

Lol, no littler prob. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless already. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Haha, no problem, little one. We will spar or something similar in the near future. We will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at the Crumlin Boxing Club. Then we’ll figure it out, boy. God bless you. Parimatch Global, get this set. “

Maga, we can play if you don’t want to decide matter seriously. Just let me know if you will have enough gas for 12 rounds, kid. Sláinte https://t.co/YCyIBbdZ4s – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

We can play if you don’t want to make a serious decision. Just let me know if you got enough gas for 12 rounds, boy«.

