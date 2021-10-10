The double champion of the UFC Conor mcgregor announced this Saturday on Twitter his withdrawal from top competition. It is the third time in the last four years that McGregor has announced his goodbye to fights.

This time he did it through a message on Twitter. “Hi guys. I have decided to withdraw from the fights. Thanks for all the awesome memories. What a trip! “, the Irishman has pointed out. McGregor has promised to buy his mother a dream home at the start of her new life.

McGregor announces his goodbye 31 years after having been a UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. It is not the first time that he has said goodbye to the ring. He did it for the first time in April 2016. He decided to return and held on until March 2019, when he decided to retire again.

However, this period of stoppage was also short before his return to the fighting. In January of this year, he revitalized his career by measuring Donald Cerrone, whom he knocked down at UFC 246. A fight that seemed like it was going to be the previous one to a major one, perhaps the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. But it did not come announcing Dana White the fight between the Russian champion and Justin gaethje despite the fact that McGregor, despite his prolonged absences in the ring, has remained the biggest star in the UFC in recent years.

Another star who loses the UFC

McGregor’s announcement comes at a time when some of the most notorious figures in the UFC have made public their exit from the competition or their intention to break the contract that binds them with it. The first to announce it was Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, which reacted after the president of the organization, Dana White, assured that he was not going to give the champion fights for having made too high a request for money.

Jones, considered one of the best fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, reacted by calling Dana White a “liar” and assuring that although he asked for more money, he did so in parameters that he considered reasonable given the distribution of the benefits he makes. the UFC. “I just asked for a super fight and be compensated for it,” Jones said on social media who also asked to be released from his contract if he did not want to have him among his fighters.

But Jones was not the only household name to announce his “retirement.” Another one of the UFC fans’ favorite fighters, Jorge Masvidal, He also publicly complained about the economic distribution that Dana White makes after the president said that “if they don’t want to fight, they don’t have to fight.”

“They don’t pay me on the hot dogs you sell at the stadium or for having the logo on the cage. I have never won a dollar from tickets “

“Are we trading 12 percent of revenue to maybe 18 percent of what we generate? We’re well below 50 percent of revenue (referring to the cast from other competitions like the NBA that White compared to the UFC). They don’t pay me on the hot dogs you sell at the stadium or for having the logo on the cage. I have never earned a dollar from the tickets you sell. They hit me in the face for a living wage and even I know that the pandemic or what remains of it has nothing to do with it, “denounced the Cuban-born fighter.

“I am not an independent contractor if I cannot go anywhere else to earn a living. Let me go and we’ll see if I deserve it, “he said in another tweet. Both fighters received the support of wrestling and boxing stars, such as the legendary Oscar de la Hoya. And it is that as Jon Jones said with only one boxing fight they can win more than in three in mixed martial arts as McGregor well demonstrated.

‘Bound’ by contracts

The problem and the reason for the withdrawals of these fighters is not only economic. That is why McGregor’s new ad remains on the air. Although it is true that the Irishman is the first UFC fighter to get out of the Octagon a millionaire, he has done so thanks to his agreement with the organization to celebrate the remembered fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. But the power of the Irishman does not have it at the moment no one else in the competition, so if White held the McGregor pulse, nothing suggests that he will not do it with Jones or Masvidal, despite being active legends as well.

White’s weapon is that when fighters sign with the UFC, their chances of not only making a dollar out of competition are automatically severely restricted, but also even speaking freely to the press. The equation is clear: either you fight for the UFC or you don’t.

Due to prestige and money, it is still the most powerful organization, the most demanded and the one that treasures the best television contracts, but the money that reaches the fighters is much lower than that of other major competitions. That, risking their lives, has made that there are already three of their champions who have said enough.