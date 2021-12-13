Conor McGregor seems to want a shot at UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Following Oliveira’s (32-8 MMA) submission win over Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 269, former two-division champion McGregor smugly asked the date of his matchup against Charles.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“So, on what date will I fight Oliveira?”

Despite having only one victory at 155 pounds in the UFC, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) had already said, prior to UFC 269, that he would be fighting for the title upon his return. In the meantime, he will continue to recover from the leg injury he sustained in his loss to Poirier in July.

McGregor’s only two UFC title wins came in spectacular fashion. The first occurred in a match against José Aldo, knocking him out in just 13 seconds. In this way, Conor conquered the featherweight belt in 2015. His second victory came against Eddie Alvarez, with a dominant finish, obtaining the lightweight title in 2016.

McGregor is coming off back-to-back completion losses to Poirier. However, that hasn’t stopped the Irish superstar from going for UFC gold.

Before his title defense against Poirier, Oliveira stated that he is confident that he can knock out McGregor in a match. McGregor’s reaction on Twitter to Oliveira’s first title defense seemed like a celebration, but he also referenced the fight in which he dethroned Brazilian legend Aldo, claiming the 145-pound title.

Brazil are the champs! Incredible!

I remember Brazil 🇧🇷❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/VARcAzQFMj – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

“Brazil, you are the champions! Incredible! I remember Brazil. 🇧🇷❤️🇮🇪 “.

Finally, Conor shared an image where he appears with the most recent edition of the UFC belt. A few hours later, Charles Oliveira replied to the Irishman.

What do you think about this weekend? I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an up & coming event. Let’s go baby https://t.co/BDbI6SzewF pic.twitter.com/yh51OmPLX4 – Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2021

“How about this weekend? I’m ready, I’m still in town and there’s an event on the way. Come on baby.”

