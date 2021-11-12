Conor McGregor called out Jorge Masvidal for calling off his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards.

Jorge Masvidal was slated to take part in UFC 269 on Dec. 11 in a welterweight bout against Leon Edwards. But on Wednesday, UFC Chiefs Business Officer Hunter Campbell announced that the fight was off due to Masvidal dealing with an “undisclosed injury.”

There have been many to sound off on the BMF champion pulling out of the fight, with the latest being “Notorious” Conor McGregor. In a tweet, McGregor shared his explicit thoughts about Masvidal “bottling the fight against Leon.”

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor states that since Masvidal signed onto the fight, then he should honor his obligation. Entering his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, McGregor was dealing with an ankle injury. The bout ended via first-round technical knockout after McGregor broke his ankle.

Shortly after the tweet, Masvidal responded with his own heat.

“I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars. “

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

As for the belt McGregor is referencing, it is the BMF title. Masvidal won the title back in 2019 by defeating Nate Diaz by third-round TKO at UFC 244. The BMF belt is never defended since it was a one-off fight.

Since winning that title, Masvidal has gone 0-2 in his last two fights, both against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

It is unknown if the Masvidal-Edwards fight will be rescheduled, or if Edwards will take on another opponent next month.