Conor McGregor already seems to be thinking about his eventual return to the Octagon and is clear about what he wants.

Although Conor would have many options available, as the list of fighters asking to fight him grows month by month. This Monday, through his Twitter account, McGregor revealed his intentions to fight for the title on his return. In addition, he claimed that his trilogy with Dustin Poirier is unfinished, at least in his mind.

“Hi guys, here it goes, clicks and I like it. His boss and all that, The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m going to face who the fuck has the lightweight title next time. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy as “unfinished.” Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Lidien. With that.”

As is almost a tradition, Conor McGregor deleted his post a few minutes later. Conor is still recovering from the injury suffered in his last fight. Therefore, there is no tentative date for his return, but the Irishman is interested in a fourth fight with Poirier. If Dustin becomes champion in December, McGregor will do his best to justify a starting shot.

“Me and all of you getting out of fights merchants are not the same! You are made of bitches and now I am made of steel. This game has only just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience. And for this reason, here I declare this war forever! McGregor forever. “

McGregor is coming off two losses to Dustin Poirier this year and is 1-3 at lightweight. His only victory at 155 pounds came more than five years ago, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in spectacular fashion at UFC 205. Inexplicably, the Irishman is still within the top 10 of the division, placed at # 9.

Honestly, the sporting merits have not reached Conor McGregor for a long time. Fortunately, the UFC does not work on the basis of sporting merits and as long as he remains the top-selling fighter, it looks very likely that we will see him contest the belt in 2022, if he so wishes.