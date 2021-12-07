Conor McGregor believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov retired too early to be considered one of the best in history.

At just 33 years old, Khabib retired in 2020, leaving a record of 29-0 (13-0 in the UFC). Nurmagomedov defended the lightweight title three times. The Russian defeated Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

For many, that is enough to put him among the best in history. Yet for others, he lacked more defenses or wins over high-caliber rivals. Khabib recently got into a controversy by criticizing Jose Aldo. After the Brazilian’s great display last Saturday, many people reminded Nurmagomedov of his words.

Filmmaker Will Harris, known as Anatomy of a Fighter, came to Khabib’s defense, noting that he considers him a humble guy. McGregor couldn’t help but give his opinion and from there started an interesting online conversation about Khabib’s merits.

In my time around @TeamKhabib and his crew, I never once heard him say he was the greatest or wanted to be. In an episode in Dubai, Umar said that Khabib was the greatest and he made me take that part out of the video. The guy did not like that kind of talk when it came to him. – Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“In my time around Khabib and his team, I never heard him say he was the best or that he wanted to be. In an episode in Dubai, Umar said that Khabib was the best and he made me remove that part of the video. The guy didn’t like that kind of talk about him. “

This was enough to bring Conor into the conversation, reminding the world when Khabib asked to be named the best fighter pound for pound.

“He cried in the cage asking to be put at the top of a list that the media makes, bro, haha.”

“He deserved to be pound for pound at the time and you can’t deny it… Unless you wanted Jon at number one when he wasn’t fighting?”

Conor wasn’t going to give in at all.

“He was a good fighter for those few weeks, lol. Although retiring takes you off all the lists. He withdrew and at the same time cried to be put into one. That discredits your tweets by saying that he doesn’t care about that. He should have just kept quiet about Aldo. Now he is a fool. “

Damn, he was just a good fighter? – Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“Hell, was he just a good fighter?”

“Yeah, well, not great. Low KO rate. He can’t kick at all. He never moved up the division despite nearly dying trying to make weight. He pulled out of fights multiple times. He retired prematurely. All of which leads to him being a good fighter, not a great one. He had a good few months, that’s all. “

I will never debate a 2 time division CHAMPION fighter who has accomplished what you have (can’t win that), but I will have to respectfully disagree about his legacy. And we know damn well, you were on deaths door with your featherweight reign beating all those little guys… pic.twitter.com/rhLFgXQBVq – Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“I will never debate a two-division CHAMPION fighter who has accomplished what you have accomplished (I can’t win that), but I will have to respectfully disagree on his legacy. And we know very well that you were on the verge of death in your featherweight reign by beating all those little guys. “

“At death’s door? That is your version. I never missed weight or pulled out of a fight, not once! And I swept the divide in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO in a UFC world championship fight. My weight gain was done flawlessly. We will disagree on the legacy, yes. Since yours is already over. “

Related: Conor McGregor’s Coach Mentions Potential Opponents For The Irishman’s Return

Post navigation