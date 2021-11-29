Conor McGregor was active on his social media again over the weekend. This time the Irishman answered some questions from his followers.

McGregor spoke on several topics, the first of which was a report of what has happened in his rehabilitation. Conor also talked a bit about his future plans, which apparently involve Nate Diaz and also a comeback at welterweight.

The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me! https://t.co/V1KPYGuEPE – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

I celebrate this everyday! What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! It’s stronger I am getting! https://t.co/4Aa4XBtII7 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon. https://t.co/P9d7S6CBeY – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! https://t.co/KmgS9oa9Tv – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

With his mind back in the Octagon, Conor stated that he is still thinking about completing the trilogy with Nate Diaz.

1 billion per cent! A must! https://t.co/h2kpk1Y9EZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

He also had words for the welterweight division, where we could probably see him in the near future.

Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.

I fancy it greatly for the treble. https://t.co/o4RPXvTWS6 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

I have two fights left on my contract. I’d love to be with the UFC for life. I am the UFC! We shall see. https://t.co/LqZkmTL6Qe – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

Finally, he returned to express words of respect for Michael Chandler, who is looking to confront him when he returns.

Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time!

Could well be today’s champion. https://t.co/uqwRUiAKQJ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021