Tony Ferguson seems to be looking again for a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

On more than one occasion during the last 3 or 4 years this possible fight has been talked about. This week Tony Ferguson reactivated the conversation on social networks, seeking to provoke Conor McGregor.

Ferguson’s plan seems to be working as McGregor has dedicated some posts to him. This Friday, Conor answered some questions from his followers on Twitter. There, the Irishman warned that he will end all the “clowns” on the staff. He also noted that he was increasing his muscle mass. The latter opened the door for an attack from Tony.

Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon ‘Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin ‘Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy pic.twitter.com/mtYmMRWU4r – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2021

“Taking growth hormone will do that to someone’s complexion. You are mentally weak and your leg is compromised. You are fragile and breakable. That growth hormone is going to break you down, boy. Keep puffing up your chest, cheater. It is not the first time that God punishes you. Do you like to abuse people and DJs? WTF, you coward. “

Conor was quick to respond to Ferguson’s post. McGregor brought Tony’s wife into the conversation, referring to their crises from a couple of years ago. True to his custom, he deleted the post moments later.

“Oh God God bless you boy. Sad case of insanity. I am going to share the video of your scared wife that they sent us where you appear crying and screaming while destroying your house. You are a sad bastard. Without brain. Knucklehead. On a losing streak. No representative. With the wife sending us videos in fear. “

But Conor was barely warming up, so he would post a couple more tweets.

“You and I are going to fight one day and I’m going to end your life in there, totally. Sauce. Money. Can. I already won all the bets and the money in this game. I just want to kill one of you rats in there, now that’s all I have to do. And watch me do it. Only on PPV. “

Finally, Conor would return to another topic that has given a lot to talk about, the representation of Tony Ferguson, since they once shared an agency and ‘El Cucuy’ points out that this cost him the opportunity to fight for the title, because they favored McGregor.

Tony was douped into signing with another agency on the premise he would receive a pro Baseball contract hahahaha a pro fucking baseball contract 😂😂 now he’s in legal turmoil with this crowd ahahahah no shit Jose canseco what did you fucking think would happen 😂 empty head. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021