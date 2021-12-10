

Conor McGregor has decided to start a millionaire project in his native Ireland.

Photo: Theo Wargo / .

Conor McGregor has been known for years for his incredible fighting career and the controversies he stars outside of sport, however, for a while now the Irishman has shown to have an incredible love for his country and to be an entrepreneur first level.

It is because of that McGregor has decided to make an investment in a project worth about $ 135 million, which is running on the Grand Canal at Drimnagh, in the suburbs of Dublin in his native Ireland, as revealed by the media as revealed by Sunday World.

The first major investment made by the UFC fighter in this new project was about $ 22.5 million dollars, which were invested in the land where a new Pub will be built.

Likewise, the purchase of The Marble Arch Pub, for $ 2 million dollars, made one of his great wishes come true, which was combined with the mega plan that he had idealized.

“I had a price on my head and I’m happy” with the payment, Chris Kelly, former owner of the Marble Arch told Sunday World. Previously, McGregor had bought the Black Forge pub in Crumlin for $ 1.9 million. and had paid $ 1 million more to remodel and modernize them.

This project of ‘The Notorious’ can be cataloged in a certain way as visionary since it has planned to create apartments with multiple amenities both inside and outside the at least 300 homes.

Next to Uptown, the MMA fighter and now businessman, plans to build commercial premises to establish various businesses Among which I would highlight cafes, hairdressers and supermarkets, all distributed along the Grand Canal.

To carry out the construction of the towers, McGregor is estimated to invest nearly $ 113 million, which added to what was previously spent, would give a total of $ 135 million.

The project has already started and has staff working on what is estimated to be the new pillar of tourism in that area.

Read also:

– Conor McGregor gave a generous amount of money to treat a fighter with paralysis

– Conor McGregor asked Ireland to leave the European Union: “Forcing people to get vaccinated is a war crime”