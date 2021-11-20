Conor McGregor is recovering from a leg injury. However, that hasn’t stopped him from verbally fighting with some of his colleagues.

McGregor recently posted a video, which he later deleted, laughing at Anthony Smith and Belal Muhammad while in the company of UFC Fight Night 197 analysts. McGregor’s reaction likely came after Muhammad incorrectly said that Holloway was the first man in defeat Aldo when it was McGregor who did it.

“This is the second time that Conor has attacked me. It’s not even my fault, and I don’t give a damn what Conor thinks of me, but I don’t know why he’s pointed at me twice. As I was thinking about that, I think I have figured it out. Conor has been very successful, he has made more money than he could ever spend. Your children’s children’s children are going to be fine because of the things you’ve accomplished. What Conor can never get back is that he can never be one of us again. That drives him absolutely crazy. It used to be, it used to be one of us. “

“I was sitting at the desk wondering; Will Conor miss what it feels like to be in the gym and just be one of the guys? He has withdrawn from everyone. I’ve been close to him. Do not know him. But I’ve been close to him and he was one of the guys. Then he sold himself and started speaking out against people and sold his soul for all that money. It’s okay if that’s what you want to do. “

Anthony Smith has been sparing in his words in the past regarding McGregor, accusing him of making “invalid” excuses by claiming he entered the cage with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 with stress fractures to his leg.

Smith also criticized McGregor for his post-fight posts trying to get attention. The Irish superstar posted a series of cryptic tweets and images of Poirier’s family. However, Anthony Smith said that McGregor is no longer close with anyone.

“I think it’s not about me trying to get a main fight, it’s about wanting to hurt people and being that kind of person. I think knowing that he will never be one of the guys again is consuming him. He will never fit into our group. He is no longer one of us. It is not because we throw him out and we do not want him, but quite the opposite ”.