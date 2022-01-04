Conor McGregor wants to return to the UFC. After a difficult 2021 due to the two losses against Dustin Poirier and the fracture of the tibia suffered just in the last fight, he completed a year to forget. However, he did not lower his arms, he dedicated himself full time to accelerating rehabilitation and now dreams of returning to the cage to show the mixed martial arts-loving public that his time in the sport is not finished yet. While it seemed difficult that he could land a fight for a world title, Everything would indicate that he could close a match against Charles Oliveira at UFC 271 for the lightweight championship.

McGregor posted a photo on his daughter’s birthday. (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor enjoys family time before fighting again. (@thenotoriousmma)

Look also

However, the recovery times to be definitely healthy for such an extreme activity and of which leg movement is essential are still unknown. Beyond the work time he devoted to the medical process, he also devoted his head to other projects such as investments or photo sessions for the brands that sponsor him. In fact, Forbes magazine announced that the Irishman was the athlete who made the most money last year thanks to his agreements with sponsors (DraftKings, Dystopia, Roots of Fight) and the sale of his shares in the whiskey brand Proper Number Twelve. He even stood on top of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Look also

He also watched his daughter Croía grow up close. And, in that sense, she published several images with her at the three-year birthday celebration at a unicorn-themed party. Happiness showed on her face. Nevertheless, his followers noticed a detail that they did not want to miss: the radical physical change. Compared to a few months ago, McGregor was seen to be more “armed” in the chest area as he had to focus on working out in the gym while keeping his leg immobilized. “The next heavyweight champion?” One wondered. A training partner of his replied to the post jokingly: “Surely you are eating meat and eggs your size.”

McGregor suffered a nasty injury in the match against Dustin Poirier. (.)

Look also

THE FUTURE OF THE FIGHTER

Despite the acceleration of the recovery, it seems difficult to imagine that he will be able to fight again in the first half of 2022. “It will take him a year to recover from this before he can return, so I don’t know, we’ll see. Fighting is a difficult game and Conor has created a huge legacy and made a lot of money, so we will see how the rest of his career unfolds, “said Dana White, president of the UFC. He still needs to know his future, although he is already beginning to give indications that he will seek to return stronger than ever.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE