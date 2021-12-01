

By Lucía Leal

WASHINGTON – The conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court showed Wednesday that it is leaning in favor of imposing new limits on the right to abortion in the country, but did not clarify whether it will reach the point of repealing the precedent that legalized this practice in 1973.

The Supreme heard arguments In a case that will not be decided until 2022 – at the latest in early July – and that revolves around a Mississippi law that would prohibit abortion from 15 weeks in that state, where there is only one clinic that offers this service. .

The conservative bench of the Court, made up of six of the nine Supreme Court justices, gave signs that it plans to support the Mississippi legislation, which would imply modifying the parameters in which it is legal to access abortion in the United States.

A limit at 15 weeks?

The presiding judge of the court, John Roberts, opined that reducing the limit in which abortion is legal in the United States at 15 weeks of gestation proposed by Mississippi “is not a very drastic difference” from the current situation.

Since the Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 With its “Roe versus Wade” decision, that practice has been allowed in the United States until the moment of “viability” of the fetus outside the womb, a limit that is now around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The debate in the hearing revolved around two possibilities: that of eliminating that standard of “viability” and establishing another limit for the right to abort, and that of directly repealing the 1973 decision, which would allow each state to prohibit or allow voluntary termination of pregnancy at will.

The state of Mississippi openly asked during the hearing that the magistrates opt for that second option, and begged them to also annul another 1992 decision, known as “Planned Parenthood versus Casey” and that reinforced the precedent of 1973.

“(Those decisions) have no place in our history or our traditions. They have damaged the democratic process. They poison the law, ”said Mississippi Attorney General Scott Stewart.

Serious and immediate effects

Ending these precedents has been, for a decade, the goal of several conservative states, which have approved hundreds of abortion restrictions contrary to the 1973 parameters with the explicit objective that the Supreme Court would accept to rule on one and repeal “Roe versus Wade ”.

If that precedent is completely annulled, it is expected that around half of the country’s states take steps to veto abortion.

That would imply that approximately half of the women of reproductive age in the United States, some 36 million, would be left without access to this service in the territory where they live, according to estimates by Planned Parenthood, the largest network of reproductive health clinics in the United States. USA

“The effects in the real world of repealing ‘Roe’ and ‘Casey’ would be serious and immediate,” warned during the hearing the attorney general of the United States, Elizabeth Prelogar, who spoke on behalf of the Government of the president, Joe Biden.

Prelogar asked to respect the precedent set by the Supreme Court himself and believed that this court “has never revoked such a fundamental right” for Americans as is the freedom to abort.

The only clinic that still performs abortions in Mississippi was represented at the hearing by Julie Rikelman, a lawyer from the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), who warned that eliminating the guarantee of being able to abort at the national level “will be a setback for women.”

“Several generations have depended on this right (since 1973) and one in four women in the country makes the decision to end a pregnancy (at some point in their lives”), Rikelman recalled.

The options of the Supreme

One of the most conservative judges of the court, Samuel Alito, opined that “the only real options” for the Supreme Court are to keep the 1973 decision standing or to repeal it, an idea that contradicts the position of the president of the court, John Roberts. .

That magistrate expressed his inclination to find a middle ground and apply nationally the abortion limit of 15 weeks of gestation that Mississippi proposed, but it is not clear if he will be able to convince the rest of the conservative judges to support that idea.

Meanwhile, the three progressive judges of the court warned that, historically, the Supreme Court has not repealed its own precedents except in exceptional situations, and always based on legal, not political, principles.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor recalled that Mississippi has decided to ask for the end of “Roe versus Wade” for the simple fact that “there are new magistrates” in the Supreme Court, because last year the conservative majority of the court was expanded to six.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public’s perception that the Constitution and its reading are simply political acts?” Said Sotomayor, who asked to abide by what was decided half a century ago.

