

A university professor is accused of having touched a student.

A sign language professor at conservative Virginia Liberty University was arrested after being charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a student, according to court records, jail records and a statement from the university.

The sexual assault incident for which 58-year-old William Atwell is accused took place on September 15, while the alleged kidnapping occurred on November 19.

According to jail records kept by the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Atwell was arrested by Liberty University’s own police department at 6:53 p.m. on November 20.

The professor, originally from Lynchburg, Virginia, was set a bond of $ 3,000 which he deposited and was released on the afternoon of November 29.

For its part, Liberty University sent the following statement to various local newsrooms, addressing the matter:

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is no tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care and concern. With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested. The faculty member has also been suspended by the university pending the outcome of this matter. To protect the integrity of the research and student privacy, we will limit further comments. “

Atwell was until recently listed on the Liberty University website as an associate professor of sign language. U.S. His name has since been removed from a teacher directory, said WSET, an affiliate of Lynchburg ABC.

This controversy sparks amid a growing number of legal problems and lawsuits surrounding Liberty University. Just last July, 12 students sued the university, claiming it mishandled reports of sexual assault and rape.

The former professor, who is being represented by a public defender, must return to court on January 25, 2022.

