Consumer confidence fell 12.7 points in November in relation to the previous month, to stand at 84.6 points, its lowest level since last April, when it stood at 77.8 points, as reported this Friday by the Sociological Research Center (CIS).

With the decline in November, this indicator adds two consecutive months of setbacks after falling one point in October. In addition, after five months above 90 points, consumer confidence in November fell below this figure.

The decline in consumer confidence in the penultimate month of the year is due to a 14.6-point drop in expectations, as well as a 10.7-point drop in the assessment that citizens make of the current situation.

Specifically, the current situation indicator stood at 74.3 points in November, its lowest value since July, while the expectations indicator fell to 94.9 points, its lowest level since February and the first time it fell from 100 points after eight consecutive months above this level.

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) collects monthly the evaluation of the recent evolution and expectations of Spanish consumers related to the family economy and employment, with the aim of anticipating their consumption decisions. The indicator collects values ​​between 0 and 200, considering that over 100 the perception is positive and below, negative.

The assessment of the economic situation, the lower

According to the CIS, the drop in the current situation indicator to 74.3 points is due to the 10.5 point decrease in the assessment that consumers make of the labor market; to the 13.3 point decrease in the perception of the current situation of the economy, and to the 8.3 point decrease in the assessment of the current situation of households.

Regarding the components of the expectations indicator, the greatest decline also occurred in the valuations of the immediate future of the economy, with 18.3 points less than in October, followed by expectations about the labor market (-18.1 points) and expectations about the future evolution of households, which fell 7.5 points.

Confidence rises almost 29 points in the last year

The CIS observed in November a decrease in consumption expectations of 5.7 points compared to October and a decrease of 7.4 points in savings expectations.

For their part, inflation fears fell 3.5 points, while expectations about a future increase in interest rates increased 1.7 points in the penultimate month of the year.

Despite the monthly drop in the confidence indicator, since November 2020 consumer confidence has increased by almost 29 points, with an improvement of 44.4 points for the current situation index and a gain of 13.4 points on expectations.

In percentage terms, confidence has grown by 51.9% in the last year, as a result of the increase experienced by the assessment of the current situation (+ 148.8%) and, to a lesser extent, the rebound of 16.4% of the assessment of expectations.