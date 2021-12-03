VCTOR MARTNEZ

They report that seven out of ten consumers abandon their claim without a complete solution.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, appears after the celebration of a Council of Ministers.

Consumer associations rebel against the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzn, and they criticize that the draft bill for the protection of customers approved by the Government and recently sent to the Congress of Deputies is clearly insufficient to stop the deterioration in customer service that is taking place due to the massive closure of branches and the progressive increase of commissions. All in a year that the Bank of Spain expects to close with a historical record of complaints from customers.

Their criticisms focus on the absence of sanctions for certain abuses in the sale of products and what they consider to be poor customer service that ends up leading in most cases to a lawsuit in court. “We consider the customer service quality audit mechanisms insufficient if there are no measures to evaluate and punish that after passing through the Customer Service you end up irremediably in court”, he explains. Patricia Surez, President of Asufin.

This association is very disappointed by the continuous delay in the approval of the Financial Client Protection Authority, which has been held back by the Government for years and may not be operational before 2023. “If the constitution of a truly independent banking authority with high sanctioning capacity were finally regulated, many of the problems would be resolved. In the meantime, we consider that there is much patch about it, “adds Surez.

In the same line manifests Rubn Sanchez, spokesperson for Facua. This association considers that the obligation for the financial sector to have personnel trained to serve its customers 24 hours a day, every day of the year, will not improve anything if the waiting time that a consumer may be waiting is not limited. to be cared for. In addition, they criticize the fact that the law does not include the right to compensation for clients whose claims are not dealt with in a timely manner and leaves a month for a large company to respond. “We have been asking for a law for three years that improves client protection, and this draft is an absolute disappointment,” argues Snchez.

On Adicae nor do they consider that the text will improve financial customer service. “The current draft does not address the key issues of complaints systems, and another opportunity to correct the serious deficiencies of some dispute resolution mechanisms anchored in the twentieth century is lost. In the end, seven out of ten consumers abandon their complaint without a complete solution and without reaching the public services of attention to the user “, they point out in the association. “It is an unfocused and ineffective proposal”, they conclude in the association that directs Manuel Pardos.

For their part, financial sources clarify that a large part of the obligations included in the new law have already been implemented by the entities in recent years. “Banks maintain, by their own decision, customer relationship channels 24 hours a day and seven days a week, as is the case of care linked to means of payment, transfers or other banking operations that the customer want to perform from their applications, and this despite the fact that they do not provide services of a public nature or related to health emergencies or personal safety that do require intensive attention “, they explain.

The new regulation includes as a novelty the obligation for the financial sector, including here banks and insurance companies, to have a Customer Ombudsman, who must be an entity or independent expert of recognized prestige to attend and resolve claims. “The entities must adopt the necessary measures to separate the customer service department or service from the other commercial or operational services of the organization, in such a way as to guarantee that the latter makes its decisions regarding the scope of its activity autonomously” , points out the blueprint.

