The Black Friday (Black Friday), who was born in America Just to offer discounts after Thanksgiving Thursday, your metamorphosis in Spain to adapt to a sequence of days of low prices, which this year will catapult consumption, although with more moderate discounts.

The posters with sales of this Black Friday are stuck in the windows almost since last Monday and the insistent advertising will continue until Sunday.

According to TC Group Solutions, the boom in electronic purchasing is joined by that of longer duration of Black Friday also adopted by physical stores and ensures that “the dynamics is no longer the same and purchases are spread throughout the month. “

There is, therefore, more time for the consumer to decide on their purchase, but this year discounts will be “less bulky” than in recent editions due to price spikes and a global shortage of raw materials, as ESADE experts point out.

Also, this year Christmas shopping will be even more anticipated, due to the fear of the shortage in the shop windows of some products and the delay in electronic commerce deliveries due to the difficulties of international logistics.

Too the better health situation has influenced the mood of the families to launch into shopping. According to the Professor of Economics, Finance and Accounting of Esade Pedro Aznar in general the saving rate is high and when they hear that prices will rise and that there may be a shortage of supplies “they are encouraged and more sensitive” to offers and good prices.

The survey by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) shows that the 77% of Spaniards will buy on Black Friday compared to 30% bought last year.

You will only spend 16% more

More consumption than in 2020 but with a similar expense, is one of the forecasts collected in various market studies for Black Friday.

The Term financial application indicates that 67.6% of Spanish consumers intend to buy on this Black Friday, somewhat more than last year, with 45% of them with a disbursement forecast equal to that of 2020 and higher for a 16%, with an average expenditure per person of between 50 and 250 euros.

Another study, EY’s ‘Future Consumer Index’, reflects that the 65% of Spanish consumers will show interest or will buy on ‘Black Friday’, which means 21 points more than the percentage of interaction registered in 2020.

Regarding the expected average expenditure, the OCU survey offers similar data by stating that on ‘Black Friday’ it will be 208 euros, which means 41 euros more than on the same discount date last year.

A report from Webloyalty and Google travels through that fork, which predicts that average spending per consumer during this “Black Friday” will range between 180 euros and 210 euros, which is a 12% and 20% more, respectively, than the previous year.

More shipments and employment rises

The companies of parcel and logistics will move 5 million shipments every day between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber ​​Monday’, 12% more than in the same days last year, according to the Business Organization of Logistics and Transport of Spain (UNO).

Both events will generate around 43,170 hires, the highest figure in recent years, 22.7% higher than last year and 48.8% more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the recruitment agency Randstad.

The study states that the 69.8% of these hires will be in the logistics sector, which has increased in importance compared to last year, when the peso was 67.5%.

The mobile, king of shopping

According to data from UNO 50% of electronic purchases are already made by mobile, while the consulting firm Tandem Up confirms the “maturity of the digital buyer” in Spain and foresees that for the first time, two out of three will buy in the campaign virtually without going through the store.

Businesses, on the other hand, suffer from the digital divide. This is confirmed by the BeeDigital company, which ensures that less than 10% of SMEs you can take advantage of this opportunity of “Black Friday” discounts for that matter.

He points out that only 39.4% of SMEs have a website and, of these, 73.6% do not have their social networks linked, so it is not surprising that sites like Amazon o AliExpress expect to break all records on the long Black Friday already underway.