11/04/2021 at 12:25 CET

Eduardo López Alonso

Consumption outside the home, the so-called horeca activity (hotels, bars and restaurants), has not recovered from the blow of the pandemic. According to the barometer ‘The moments of consumption inside and outside the home’, by AECOC Shopperview, 29% of consumers eat lunch in restaurants at least once a week, which represents a growth of six points over the March data, but it is still far from the 35% that it did before the health crisis. The study corroborates the reasons why the supermarkets they keep a good part of the ‘pocket fee’ of consumers earned over the past year. It is consumed more at home.

77% of those surveyed state that they cook at home practically every day with the aim of cto eat healthy, spend time with family and friends or to contain your expenses, and that is the key to the transfer of consumption from the horeca channel to distribution and that has not yet been normalized. Most consumers have returned to bars and restaurants, although they do so less frequently than before covid-19.

The data in the report suggest that this trend will continue. 45% of those surveyed say that they now buy food products to replicate dishes they used to eat in restaurants, and 22% say they plan to spend more in the coming months on food to cook at home.

Among the food options that are coming out reinforced Of the sanitary crisis it is necessary to mention the ‘delivery’ and the prepared dishes. 32% of consumers affirm that they consume prepared meals from the supermarket at least once a week, and 10% say that today they spend more than before the covid-19 in this format.

As for delivery, 23% of Spaniards have incorporated the routine of ordering food at home weekly, either to indulge themselves, to enjoy their favorite dishes, to socialize or to eat something quickly. The report also shows that 25% of consumers never opt for delivery or take away, which is a growth opportunity for operators in the sector, according to Aecoc experts.