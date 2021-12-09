Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 19:51

under the symbolic label #HuelgaDeToys, the initiative includes an animated video in which different fictional characters call on families to join this claim

Still from the video of the toy campaign Ministry of Consumption

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs launched this Thursday a campaign based on a symbolic “toy strike” to sensitize the entire population and, especially, families with children, about the importance of play in childhood development and the negative impact of sexist advertising.

Thus, under the symbolic label #HuelgaDeJuguetes, the initiative includes an animation video in which different fictional characters call on families to join their claim to raise awareness of the “problem” that only let them play with half the child population and raise awareness that “playing has no gender,” according to Garzn’s department in a statement.

“Even if we are made of plastic or stuffed animals, we also have our little hearts.” “The time has come to say enough, to claim our right to play with 100% of the boys and girls, not with 50% “, explained the toys in the video communication, in which they summon the families to mobilize in person or virtually next Sunday, December 12, so that they can” play with 100% of the children. “

The action began this Thursday with a posting of symbolic posters in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville and culminate next Sunday with an act to be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Puppet Theater of El Retiro Park (Madrid), in which girls and boys, along with their toys, are invited to show their “disagreement” with sexist stereotypes and culminate with a storyteller, although the call, unprecedented in Spain, can also be supported ‘online’ through social networks by publishing a photo with the tag #HuelgaDeJuguetes.

With this campaign, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs intends to “raise awareness” about the “risk” of “reproducing sexist roles and stereotypes in advertising” coinciding with a time like Christmas, in which “advertisements for games and toys increase considerably.”

After underlining that, according to a study on gender stereotypes and roles in toy advertising carried out by the Women’s Institute in 2020, almost 40% of these ads show girls archetypes related to beauty and careWhile 50% of those aimed at children are related to professions such as pilot, police or military, Garzn’s cabinet defended that this “has a direct impact on the self-perception of minors.”

For this reason, Consumption recommends choosing toys and games “free of gender clichés” and opt for gifts that, “instead of limiting the present and future development of boys and girls, expand and stimulate it.”

“Sexist stereotypes are dangerous and negatively affect both them and women,” argued the Secretary General for Consumption and Gambling at the launch of the campaign. Rafael Escudero, who considered that the game is “basic for the configuration of their personality, their abilities and their capacities” and emphasized that a choice of toys and games “free of gender stereotypes is key for the development of a population that, Through play, he learns to know what life is like. “

The ministry specifies that a sexist toy is anyone who has a differentiated version for each sex and that, therefore, “it is not presented as suitable for both boys and girls.”

This campaign joins the actions that Consumption has been developing both with the toy manufacturing industry in Spain and with the distribution sector to advance in the elimination of stereotypes gender in the advertising of toys and games.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more