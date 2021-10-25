10/25/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

This Halloween is going to be very different from last year. With the discos and bars already open, the costume parties are going to be an unstoppable plan for the long weekend that comes.

When choosing attire for the feast of the dead, it is increasingly common to use more sophisticated elements such as fancy cosmetic lenses, in addition to the use of eye makeup.

But watch out! because as the National College of Opticians-Optometrists (CNOO) warns the inappropriate use of contact lenses, masks, makeup, glitter & mldr; many of them acquired in unauthorized physical and online stores, where there is no control or guarantee of security, can put eye health at risk. If they have not been prescribed or adapted by an optician-optometrist.

Beware of fancy contact lenses

As the dean of CNOO explains, Juan Carlos Martínez Moral, «Many contact lens wearers believe that any lens will work for them, including cosmetic ones, and that they do not require a new adaptation from the optician-optometrist. This is a mistake, since it is the optician-optometrist who can instruct in the use, handling and conservation of this type of lens, in addition to prescribing approved and safe contact lenses ».

The fact is that non-approved fantasy cosmetic lenses and “pirate” makeup can cause irritation, conjunctivitis, allergic reactions and, in more extreme cases, loss of vision.

Fantasy cosmetic lenses are considered medical devices, so they must be individually adapted to each patient and the state of their vision. For this, it is necessary to evaluate the particularities of each eye in order to avoid symptoms such as dryness or even pain as a result of the material used to manufacture the lens.

Eye infections from ‘monster’ makeup

In the case of makeup, most eye infections and injuries are the result of its improper use rather than of any of its components. Because poor handling can favor the proliferation of bacteria and fungi.

The key in these cases “is to use cosmetics indicated for the eye area, not to let them get covered in dust or stain, and wash your hands before putting on makeup,” they say from the collegiate entity.

Recommendations for the proper use of fancy cosmetic lenses

Thanks to fantasy cosmetic lenses, we can modify the color and appearance of the iris to offer a result that is as realistic as possible depending on the costume they accompany. But they require maintenance and hygiene guidelines recommended by the optician-optometrist in order to reduce the risk of corneal injuries or eye infections.

To avoid any of these problems, the National College of Opticians-Optometrists has developed a series of advice:

Go to your optician-optometrist, who can make an individualized adaptation to find out if you are suitable to wear this type of lenses.If you feel uncomfortable with this type of lenses, rinse them with the corresponding liquid and make sure they are not upside down or no foreign body has introduced. If you have never used contact lenses, look directly down and then blink until they fit. First of all, hygiene, a lot of hygiene. Including hand washing and drying before handling the lenses in order to avoid possible infections. As it is a one-time accessory, it is important not to use the fancy cosmetic lenses for more hours than recommended. Pay special attention to where you buy these products. Avoid purchasing fancy lenses at unauthorized points of sale, as they are not usually subject to any type of control or measure.

Also be careful with masks, wigs and glitter.

Other accessories that accompany the costumes, such as masks and eye masks, make the costume more striking, but can limit vision and cause trips or falls.

In addition, these accessories should have sufficient ventilation so that the contact lenses are kept outdoors and do not cause discomfort.

In the same way, accessories such as magnifying glasses, glasses or binoculars can come into contact with the eyes, so it is recommended to read their instructions for use carefully and take special care when used by children.

Regarding the application of glitter or glitter to the eyes, the opticians-optometrists emphasize that special care must be taken, since «the eyes must be tightly closed when using it, while when removing make-up it is advisable to previously remove the contact lenses to prevent them from coming into contact with any rest of the makeup, “explains the dean.

Finally, you have to be extremely careful with false eyelashes or wigs. They spew out tiny particles that could get into your eyes. Be very careful also with articles that contain dyes and chemicals that can irritate the eye area, causing redness and itching.