According to the YouTube channel ArguendeTv, in Televisa There is a very delicate situation with contagions, that approximately 1 week ago several employees and members of the production of the live programs reported themselves in poor health, the morning HOY and the verpertino ‘Tell me now’.

According to the information, 18 people will not return to these programs, but not because they were fired, or with any negative situation with the producers, but because some of them they have lost their lives thanks to the condition that has kept us with special care since March 2020.

It is said that there is a very delicate alarm with these facts, in addition to that the productions would be carried out with only 50% of its members from production, also ensuring that there are still risks to do so.

This weekend the company would be sanitized completely and it is also believed that they would switch forums for the next week, using one of Televisa Chapultepec.

Andrea Rodríguez would also announce that she lost a friend, a co-worker, just as it was last year with Magda Rodríguez, consequences of lack of care and this world situation that has not stopped taking lives.

The YouTube channel assures that Galilea Montijo has contracted the condition on 2 occasions and in one of them it ended up affecting her son, all for continuing to work and also for a celebration she had with her husband in Acapulco.

It is also said that the condition left many consequences in her and in her life, Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona and Paul Rodríguez, all have been infected, except “El Negro” Araiza, who has narrowly been saved from the famous “bug”.



In addition, at this time there are international news that assure that a new variant has emerged in France, which has made that people who are not vaccinated have to do what we all did at the beginning of the world situation, lock themselves in their homes and not go out until a new notice is given about the situation.

Also that this new variant reaches Mexico and that is why at this time they are taking care and precautions, as well as having to continue with life, because it is this situation that has kept us with various emotional, psychological problems and of course that loss of loved ones.

We will continue to monitor the information that arises about the situation in Televisa and also in our country, we recommend that you do not detach yourself from Show News so that you find out about such information and take your precautions.