Melbourne, Australia, October 5, 2021 – Community-focused DeFi ecosystem MRHB DeFi is partnering with Canadian venture capital fund Contango Digital Assets to expand its reach, offering and services beyond crypto-fluid to communities globally excluded.

Contango has made a strategic investment in MRHB DeFi and will work alongside the MRHB DeFi team, providing knowledge and experience in a wide variety of areas. The association will also support collaboration with influencer marketing leaders in the blockchain space, Influx Group.

Faith-based excluded communities, a missed opportunity

The association aims to expand MRHB DeFi’s reach beyond crypto natives to engage new users and communities that are drawn to a more ethical and faith-based view.

“This important community has been struggling to participate in the DeFi opportunities and MRHB is now opening an important door to these people who want to participate in the cryptoverse while remaining true to their beliefs. We are delighted to be a part of that. “- Contango CEO Mike Grantis.

“We are the first to develop DeFi services that solve problems of faith, ethics, exclusion and complexity. Our easy-to-use platform provides equal opportunity for everyone, not just those who share our concern with holding crypto assets that are halal. With Contango’s support, we will continue our journey of growth and development within Islamic communities and beyond. “- MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed.

MRHB DeFi was founded on the principle of bringing societies and communities unfamiliar with decentralized finance into the space, and has a particular focus on providing halal DeFi services that adhere to the principles of the Islamic faith, such as business practices that they avoid interest, usury, exploitation and other acts considered unethical.

With more than $ 3 trillion in liquidity available in the Islamic financial market, bringing even a small part of this to DeFi will represent a major step forward in the growth of DeFi around the world and allow people with no market experience to participate in its activities. opportunities.

MRHB DeFi recently announced partnerships with Sheesha Finance, NewTribe Capital, Acreditus Partners, EMGS Group, and Coinsbit India, working to expand its reach and visibility to people new to blockchain, as well as long-time believers in the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry. .

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a decentralized and halal finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “ethical and inclusive DeFi” following faith-based business and financial principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from DeFi’s full empowerment potential.

Based on blockchain principles such as trust, transparency and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated the universally applicable principles of the Shariah in those blockchain principles to deliver a set of offerings. It is a complete DeFi ecosystem whose products, protocols and crypto assets are primarily governed by the ethical, inclusive, sustainable and charitable investment principles associated with the Islamic faith or ‘Islamic Finance’ (‘IF’ as it is commonly known).

The diverse team is comprised of researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic financial technology experts, and business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a way that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between communities. aware of faith and the blockchain world.

About Contango

Contango Digital Assets was launched to power the financial revolution presented by blockchain and DeFi technology. Invest in innovative projects around the world and foster strategic alliances with founders looking for more than just capital.

Learn more about Contango by visiting the official website or following the background on Twitter.

