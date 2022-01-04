01/04/2022 at 20:45 CET

X. Serrano

Antonio Conte will live this Wednesday the most special night since at the beginning of November the bench of the Tottenham. The Italian coach returns to Stamford Bridge to be measured in the first leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup to the Chelsea, a club he managed between 2016 and 2018.

Enough time to build a Premier League and an FA Cup. A resume of successes that continued with him Inter in Italy and where he now hopes to write a new page in North London.

The arrival of Conte an immediate effect has emerged. The Tottenham does not shine, but competes and scores. There are seven wins, three draws and one loss in eleven games. In addition, the Lecce coach already knows what it is to beat his former team. He did it in 2012, still in command of the Juventus, when in the Champions League group stage they won 3-0 in Italy and drew 2-2 in British territory.

Conte could meet again this Wednesday with Romelu lukakuBoth forgers of the Scudetto won by Inter last year. After the dust raised by a recent interview with the Belgian striker, which led to him not being called up for the weekend against Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel tries to get everything back to normal.

“He has apologized and is back with the & rdquor;, confirmed this Tuesday at a press conference the German technician. “We accept the apologies. For me the important thing was to understand that (the interview) was not intended to generate this noise before a big game & rdquor ;, said the coach about the words of Lukaku, who claimed not to be happy in the Chelsea and wanting to return to Inter in the near future. However, the German did not specify whether Romelu will be from the game.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Havertz.

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sánchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilón; They are, Kane and Bryan Gil.