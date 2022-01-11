01/11/2022 at 21:47 CET

Roger Payró

The first finalist for this edition of the Carabao will leave London this Wednesday (9:00 p.m.). Chelsea, who beat Tottenham 2-0 in the first leg with an advantage, but Conte’s desire for ‘vendetta’ with the ‘blue’ entity and the good performance of his team at home they fill the ‘spur’ parish with hope.

The return of the Italian coach to the Bridge was not the dream. After a tense exit in the summer of 2018 due to his disagreements with the owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea and Conte’s paths crossed last week, where his former team just outdid him. Fortunately for him, the now Tottenham manager is left with the trump card of the return to lead the ‘lilywhite’ cast back to the final of the EFL Cup, where in 2021 Pep’s City left him without a title.

The performance of the ‘spurs’ at home with Conte is outstanding. Seven wins and a draw scoring at least two goals in each game. Tottenham, who has suffered in the FA Cup against a League One, will need their fort and their goals. Romero, Dier, Bergwijn and Son, low for this Wednesday night.

For its part, Chelsea are undefeated in their last ten games although a series of draws have made the fight for the Premier uphill. In this context, the trick of the Carabao wins integers so that Thomas Tuchel bet on a gala eleven despite the income of the first leg. It is expected in the eleventh Lukaku, once made up, and also to Kepa taking advantage of the fact that Mendy is with Senegal in the Africa Cup.

“You don’t have to prove anythingWe know what he is capable of, “said the German about his pupil, who is always followed under a magnifying glass. Kanté Y Thiago silvaAfter completing their isolation, they trained this Tuesday and are at the disposal of Tuchel. Chilwell, Chalobah and James will be absent due to injury.

Probable lineups:

Tottenham (3-5-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Höjbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Reguilón; Lucas Moura and Kane.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; and Lukaku.

Referee: Andre Marriner.