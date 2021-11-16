ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Registrars warn that many ‘zombie’ companies are artificially maintaining themselves

The hospitality industry is one of the sectors with the most competitions David S. Bustamante

A total of 3,899 companies they have entered bankruptcy in the first ten months of the year, 31% more of those that did so in the same period of 2019, despite the fact that the bankruptcy moratorium that the Government activated due to the pandemic.

This is not only the highest number of contests in the same period since 2015, but the total number of contests is exceeded that occurred in the whole of the year between 2016 and 2020, according to the Mercantile Statistics published this Monday by the Association of Property Registrars.

This large number of competitions occurs despite the fact that the Government has extended until December 31 Royal Decree-Law 16/2020, of April 28, which suspends the duty to request the declaration of bankruptcy.

As it is not mandatory, there are companies that are rushing this deadline to try to save or stay alive artificially, so it is foreseeable that the number of contests will continue to grow in 2022, when the moratorium is suspended.

“The lengthening of the exceptional measures taken to control the pandemic has led to the so-called ‘zombie companies‘, companies that are economically dead, but still’ active ‘by their owners pending compensation measures from the State or a recovery that does not seem to come yet, “warned the College of Registrars at the end of last year.

390 contests per month

The number of contests so far this year has been 390 per month on average, although October they declared in total 423, 7.9% more than in the same month last year and 12.5% ​​more than in 2019.

“As of March 2021 the annual increase in contests has been very important, coinciding with the slowdown in bankruptcy proceedings during 2020, induced by the legal measures decreed as instruments to help against the health and economic crisis. Since August a stabilization has been observed, with a tendency to smoother increments“, they explain.

In the last month, the Madrid’s community has led the number of contests, with 123, which represents an increase of 59.7% compared to those in October 2019. In Catalonia, the number of contests this month has been 96, somewhat less than those that occurred in the October prior to the pandemic (103).

Madrid accumulates a total of 958 competitions in 2021 and Catalonia, 905, according to this organization, with which for the moment what happened last year has been reversed: Catalonia was the leader of competitions (852), followed by Madrid (775).

The contests could reach 5,000 in the year

Signatures like Solunion They foresee that in the last months of the year the bankruptcies in Catalonia will increase and this community will end up being the leader again in insolvencies in 2021, with 1,400 bankruptcies.

For the country as a whole, this company anticipates 5,000 contests at the end of December, 30% more than in 2020.

The College of Registrars has also reported the number of companies that have been constituted in the country until October, a total of 85,460, 32% more than those created in the same period of 2020 and 6.5% more than those registered in the first ten months of 2019.

Until September, the latest data available for extinctions, have terminated their activity a total of 24,167 companies, 28.6% more year-on-year and 8% more than between January and October 2019.

