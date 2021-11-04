11/04/2021 at 23:42 CET

ALH

“The address of ‘Big Brother‘ he has decided to expel José María López from the program for what he considers intolerable behavior. Likewise, it has been considered opportune, and thus it has been transmitted to Carlota, who for the moment also leaves the house“.

It was autumn four years ago when this release, without further details, it appeared on the Telecinco website. Soon what had happened came to light: the young man, a native of Torre Pacheco, was accused of having sexually abused by his contest partner, Carlota Prado, after a party held at the Guadalix house, where, supposedly, those responsible for the format provided the contestants with alcoholic beverages. The girl went to the National Police and filed a complaint for penetrative sexual abuse. From there, the protocol used in cases of rape.

A week after the expulsion of José María López and after Carlota’s provisional abandonment of the house, the young woman, on her return, explained to the camera what happened the night of cars. His version of what happened was then the following: “I was unconscious & rdquor; when “a serious and unpleasant event & rdquor;. And although at first she gave up taking legal measures against the alleged aggressor, finally the young woman did. denounced. The Murcian and the producer. The judicial process that truncated the pandemic began then. Telecinco has not reissued any edition of ‘Big Brother’ with anonymous contestants (yes the VIP, with famous and popular faces of the chain).

In 2020, the judge decreed the opening of the oral trial against the Murcian as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse. The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office asked him for two and a half years in prison and that he compensate his victim with 6,000 euros for the moral damages caused. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and paralyzed everything, including the planned judicial processes. Now, the oral hearing of the case is already dated: February 2022, reports El Confidencial Digital, which cites sources from the defense of Carlota Prado. The Murcian, for his part, has always denied his innocence. She claims that she still needs psychological help.