12/29/2021 at 4:11 PM CET

Elena Villanueva

When a version of what happened one day is given in a statement and another witness tells the opposite completely, it is clear that one of the two is lying. “Anyone who knowingly lies must have a reason for it … & rdquor ;. These words were signed by the National Police agents in 2007 during the investigation of the death of Déborah Fernández to questions from the magistrate, who was looking for a reason for the interrogation of the young woman’s ex-boyfriend four years after the crime.

His response reveals realities that he did not previously acknowledge: that Déborah was his “girlfriend & rdquor ;, that“ he spoke practically every day with her family & rdquor; and that “it is possible that he and Déborah met on the way [el día de su desaparición] and chat for at least a few minutes & rdquor ;.

For this reason, the Homicide group requested, without success, the statement in court of the person who was his partner at the time of the crime. Not then, not now. Are the indications that the Court of Instruction 2 of Tui has insufficient to call him as investigated? About thirty witnesses passed through the room, of which all but three correspond to their close circle. Everyone but him. Therefore, the private prosecution reels in a last report the versions offered by both parties:

Background

This man and Déborah began a relationship in 2000. He goes to the young woman’s house on Christmas 2001, in February 2002 they send intimate photographs and just a week before the disappearance, he calls the young woman’s sister to ask about her. Knowing Déborah that he would be in Vigo, she makes an appointment at the hairdresser because, she tells two people, “her boyfriend is coming from Argentina & rdquor ;. Therefore, despite his refusal, they did maintain a relationship.

April 30, 2002

At 2:16 p.m., this man calls Déborah on her mobile and they talk for 30 seconds. The young woman then informs her closest friend that she is meeting him later. She meets her cousin when she goes for a walk in Samil at 8.15pm. For his part, the suspect says that after eating with two friends – the parents say he ate at home – they go to a cyber shop to later go to their parents’ house in Canido, get dressed and go to the gym from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. . He says that he returns after forgetting the watch, which would motivate him to be late for the game that was supposedly played at the Country Club. The person in charge of the gym denies it. The young man affirms that, this time, it was not for Beiramar, but “from above & rdquor; (Gran Vía and Castelao), so he would not have met Déborah. After the game, he goes home at 10pm. He says to talk to his parents, shower and return to the Club for dinner at 9:30 p.m. The young man’s parents deny this meeting, but not his arrival at 1:00 a.m.

The soccer match

His friends agree that he arrives at 9:05 p.m. for the game, which has already started. They don’t remember then who they were playing against but in 2021 they did. Another member does not remember that someone was late, he claims first that he went home to shower, then that he did it at the Club and that his wife came to pick him up later. It is discovered that the woman lacks a license. The five closest friends assure that the young man was there, without remembering anything else about the other players. One claims that the suspect never took a shower there, contradicting the others who claimed it was normal on other days.

Days missing

The young man frequently goes to Déborah’s house during the disappearance, where he collapses in front of the parents, kneeling to the cry of “I loved her & rdquor ;. He asks to stay to sleep there, that before his parents’ refusal, he goes to his sister’s house. With his parents supposedly in the Canary Islands, the man assures that he spends the rest of the nights at his friends’ house. They all deny it. After the body was discovered, Déborah’s father and cousin call the ex-boyfriend on his cell phone to ask about her. His parents say they call home, providing an alibi for his location. This man indicates that he tells his father to see if Déborah is in his apartment. The young man’s father denies it. Two friends say that hours later, the suspect tells them to go to the apartment to look for Déborah, but that he was already entering by himself. In his police statement, the young man denies it while his mother reaffirms it, stating that “I was afraid of meeting Déborah & rdquor;.

Appearance of the body

After the corpse appeared – although he attended the funeral home and funeral – the young man returned to Argentina , even failing to attend a police summons for the case. Some time later, in a meeting with Rosa, Déborah’s mother, this man tells her how they must have undressed his daughter. Asked about Rosa, he affirms that a policeman told him, the same one who considered it good and did not investigate her car after perceiving a rotten smell.

Police findings

An inspector in charge of the investigation even declared that an attempt was made to find something that would discard the ex-boyfriend, but that “No argument was found, no data that would disprove his possible involvement in the facts & rdquor;. The private accusation goes further by indicating that it had the help of one or more people also offering other false testimonies in order to provide coverage.

| Video | Jose Luis Roca

More than 300 people demand “Justice for Déborah & rdquor;

A city overturned by the resolution of a crime. This is how Vigo showed himself yesterday to demand justice for the crime of Déborah. About 300 people came to the MARCO Museum late yesterday to vindicate the resolution of a crime with four months remaining for its prescription. Convened by the collective Feminismo Unitario and supported by the family of the young woman from Vigo, many attendees called the young woman’s crime sexist violence, as it was a case in which an ex-partner of the young woman was the main suspect.

His sister Rosa recalled the “irregularities & rdquor; Of the investigation. “All the reports point in the same direction; we have to keep fighting for this person to be called to declare & rdquor;explained the sister of the deceased. Along with this, one of the proceedings that remains to be known is the analysis of the DNA found under the young woman’s nails, extracted after her exhumation years after the crime.