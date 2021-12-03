Updated on Friday, December 3, 2021 – 18:49

Starting in 2022, the revaluation of pensions will be calculated based on the CPI. It will also be the last time the compensatory pay is collected.

Pensions 2022: questions and answers regarding the sum of the CPI and the goodbye of the pay Raising the pension calculation to 35 years subtracts 105 euros per month to initial benefits

Contributory pensions in 2022 will launch a new revaluation formula defined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the pension reform law of the Government of Pedro Sanchez, the calculation will be the year-on-year average of the last twelve months before its application. So with this meter for next year’s pensions the CPI is taken from December 2020 until last November.

In this case and for next year, 8.8 million pensioners will increase their pension by 2.5% what will some 26 euros per month on average. In total, about 363 euros a year for each pensioner.

This improvement will also be noticeably better among the more than six million retirees who will improve their pensions in a 29.87 euros per month, that is, 418 euros per year and will exceed 1,223 euros in pension for the first time.

On the other hand, for the new retirees of the General Regime, the application of the CPI will raise their pensions by 37.3 euros (522 euros per year). A payroll on account of the State that last month was estimated at 1,494.5 euros.

In the case of widow’s pensions, the improvement will be 18.5 euros. Thus, the more than 2.3 million widows will have a pension of 760 euros on average.

If in any of the interannual exercises the CPI is negative, the Government assured that pensions will be frozen and no downward corrective will be applied to them.

WILL ‘PAGUILLA’ BE CHARGED IN 2022?

Yes, but be the last paid by pensioners. With the recent reform of the Government agreed with the social agents, the State Budget will disappear and pensions will be updated based on the Consumer Price Indices (CPI).

To date the paguilla compensatory It is collected by retirees at the end of the year to compensate for the deviation of the Consumer Price indices. The amount for this last campaign it is estimated between 200 and 240 euros per pensioner. In total, it represents more than 1,900 million euros on account of the State coffers.

It should be remembered that there are some pensioners exempt from charging this paguilla such as those who receive a pension for total or absolute permanent disability, for disability caused by an occupational accident and also due to occupational disease. In these cases, the economic improvement is applied on a pro-rata basis each month and not in 14 payments as the rest of the retirees have to date.

