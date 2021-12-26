We have several ways to control the mobile, such as the typical ones by touching the screen or by voice. Well, now a step further has been taken and with the arrival of Android 12, Camera Switches is incorporated, a function with which you can control the terminal without hands, only with gestures of your face.

We are used to using the screen to communicate with the smartphone, as we have always done, although some use gestures instead of the three usual buttons.

There are also those who operate the terminal by voice using the virtual assistants that we have at our disposal today such as Alexa, the Google Assistant and, for those who have Apple products, Siri.

But now Android terminal users are going to be able to enjoy one more way, since with the arrival of Android 12 the face can also be used to perform the same actions that we have done so far.

Index of contents:

Camera Switches

The application in particular is Camera Switches and is within Android 12 on the Android Accessibility Suite. There it can be activated and made to work with the gestures that we make with the face.

The gestures that you are able to recognize of our face are: open mouth, smile, raise eyebrows, look to the left, look to the right and look up.

The actions we can take These gestures are Select, Press and hold, Next, Previous, Home, Back, Scroll back and forth, Access notifications, Access Android quick settings, Overview, Disable Camera Switches, Toggle auto scan and Reverse auto scan.

How can we activate Camera Switches?

Fortunately, this new camera gesture system, despite being on Android 12 as standard, can be installed on any Android smartphone that has Android 6 or higher.

We just owe download and install it from the Google Play Store the Android Accessibility Suite application, which will add a series of new functions to the Accessibility of our operating system.

Once we have installed it is when we can configure Camera Switches or as they have translated Camera Switches. We must do the following:

Let’s go to Settings from our terminal and then we enter Accessibility. At that moment we must click on Interaction controls or in Installed services, depending on the mobile you have. Now we will find Switch accessibility, place where we must press. We activate the function by clicking on the corresponding button, which at the beginning says deactivated, but that later it should put, with previous permission, as Activated. Immediately afterwards it shows us three options for the type of switch (USB, Bluetooth or camera), having to choose the option that says Camera switch and later by clicking on Following. In addition to asking us for various permissions, the system will download additional information for the software.

Gesture Settings

From here is the moment where we are going to start configuring the facial gestures that will be used to control the smartphone with our face, since we have already activated Camera Switches or as they call it in Spanish (incidentally, it sounds worse) Camera switches.

We continue where we left off in the previous point, to know the following steps that we must do:

At this moment he asks us if we want a just gesture, that is, search for things on Android with a simple movement of the face, or if we want various facial gestures, the option that is more recommended of the two. Now it provides us with three options as they are Linear Search, Search by Row and Column, or Group Selection. The first is a one-to-one search, the second searches by rows or columns, while the last option assigns a color to each element, being we the ones who must choose which one we want. Once you have selected the one you want (we have chosen Search by row), you will see how it allows us to configure the actions by means of a gesture. The first thing it tells us is Assign a gesture for Next. Then of all the options that we have in the part below, we select the one that we want, for example, Look right. Click on Following to continue assigning gestures. From here, it asks us to tell it what gestures we are going to do to Select, Pause, etc.

In any case, we can configure them in a different way if we enter Settings, then we give in Interaction Controls (Installed Services), to then enter Accessibility with interruptions and find where it says Settings, place where we must click.

Inside here you can assign or change the gestures again, you can customize the menu and even reset everything related to the search to your liking.

How to know if we have it activated?

It is very easy to know if this gesture control system is activated, since at the top of the screen it will appear an icon of a face either in red or blue

The color is to tell us if it detects our face or not. That is, if it appears red, it means that the face is not well focused, appearing in blue color at the moment in which the face is in the precise place to function. A pause symbol may also appear in case we have the system temporarily paused.

conclusion

The time that we have been testing this way of controlling the phone, we have liked it more than we could expect at first, although we have the same feeling as the first time we used the screen gestures, eliminating the buttons.

I mean, everything looked very good, but needs a period of adaptation that not everyone just extended. There have been many people who have not had the necessary patience to go through this process and, unfortunately, they put the three typical Android buttons again.

The same thing happens with the issue of facial gestures, since there will be times when we forget which gesture we have selected for an action, other times we accidentally look where we should not or we raise our eyebrows as a reaction to something we are seeing. and the telephone interprets it as having to do what we have commanded, etc.

That is why we must be very attentive and, above all, get used to this system, although what is certain is that It works very well, both in the detection of gestures and in the tasks that have to be done.

Could this system be the future of interaction with smartphones? Only time can answer that question.