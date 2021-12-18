12/18/2021 at 00:10 CET

In Spain, about 55,000 people (2.5 million worldwide) have been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a progressive and chronic neurodegenerative disease that is the main cause of disability of non-traumatic origin in young adults.

It is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system in which the body’s defense system becomes confused and attacks the brain and spinal cord, producing inflammatory lesions that destroy myelin – the envelope that protects nerve fibers -, leaving scars that they impede the normal function of nerve fibers.

This process could be compared to the plastic that covers electricity cables: when the insulating plastic is damaged, the electricity loses speed. The same is true of the transmission of nerve impulses when myelin is damaged.

The disease of a thousand faces

MS is given this nickname, because its evolution and symptoms vary from person to person. Its manifestations will depend on the area of ​​the brain in which the lesions occur and can include tingling, weakness, imbalance or blurred vision among others. There are different types of disease.

“Among them, the most frequent is relapsing-remitting (RRMS), which is characterized by the presence of outbreaks that are subacute episodes of neurological symptoms produced by brain, spinal cord or optic nerve involvement, which may or may not leave sequelae & rdquor ;, explains Dr. Francisco Gascón, neurologist at the Multiple Sclerosis Unit of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia.

Another form is primary progressive MS (PPMS) which is characterized by progressive neurological deterioration from the onset of the disease. In addition, a percentage of patients with RRMS will develop secondary progressive MS over time, “in which they will present progressive neurological deterioration, independent of flare-ups, with accumulation of disability,” says the neurologist.

Although both the speed with which it progresses and the possible outbreaks can be unpredictable, in recent years it has been observed that there are a series of factors that contribute to patients progressing more quickly and seriously, reaching greater disability and more earlier than others.

“Among these factors – points out Dr. Gascón – include the high inflammatory activity in the first two years of the disease, the high number of outbreaks, the high activity in resonance, the presence of oligoclonal IgM bands in cerebrospinal fluid and, above all , the delay in the initiation of treatment and in the control of inflammation & rdquor ;.

The key role of inflammation

Despite the fact that it is a disease of unknown origin, it is known that both genetic and environmental factors are involved, including infections in childhood, lack of vitamin D and smoking. It is also known that inflammation, a consequence of autoimmunity, is a very important factor since it causes damage to the Central Nervous System. Inflammation has traditionally been associated with flare-ups and predominates in the early stages of the disease, contributing to the appearance of sequelae.

“However, it has been observed that in the progressive and more advanced forms of the disease there is also, on many occasions, inflammation that contributes to neurodegeneration and the accumulation of disability,” explains Dr. Gascón.

In the early stages of the disease, the most common type of inflammation is acute, while in later stages the development of the chronic inflammatory response within the central nervous system and neuronal degeneration that is associated with brain atrophy predominate. In other words, in the long term, if the inflammatory state is maintained, the lesions will progress, favoring neuronal destruction.

For this reason, as the neurologist explains, early diagnosis of the disease is key: “What happens in the first years of the disease will determine what happens in the medium-long term. In this way, early diagnosis allows us to establish the most appropriate treatment in each case early, to control inflammation from the beginning, which will influence the prevention of disability in the medium-long term & rdquor ;.

Advances in treatment

For the approach and treatment of inflammation that improves the patient’s prognosis, Dr. Francisco Gascón explains that “in the last two decades, multiple new drugs have been developed for the control of inflammation in MS with different mechanisms of action, efficacy and safety profiles, including some highly effective ones, which allow us to select the most appropriate drug for each patient according to their particular characteristics & rdquor ;.

Despite this, multiple investigations are ongoing aimed at developing both new disease-modifying drugs as well as some remyelinating drugs that show an encouraging horizon for Multiple Sclerosis patients: “In the coming years, new treatment alternatives will be incorporated & rdquor ;, he says. the neurologist Francisco Gascón, who is positive in relation to future expectations.

“Today it is possible to control the disease in a large number of patients, as well as to improve the quality of life of those who do not. There are multiple lines of research that keep me optimistic & rdquor ;.

