The queen of hot tubs. Or rather, one of the queens of OnlyFans, Amouranth, has revealed how much he earns per month through his OnlyFans account, as well as through the different services in which he generates money. The sum total of all their income is sheer insanity, and it shows once again how the adult entertainment industry has been reconverted to professionalize the amateur.

A controversial streamer

After a first attempt to ban sexual content from its network, OnlyFans backed out in time and assured that its conditions will not prohibit the appearance and use of explicit images of its content creators. And there was no other option, at least to save the business (another day we will talk about moral conditions). There are many users who use the network to generate incredible amounts of money, and among them is Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, known worldwide as Amouranth.

This streamer has had her pluses and minuses with Twitch, since after creating the Hot Tube modality in which she spent hours and hours in an inflatable pool with suggestive outfits (with all the controversy that that generated), her seduction techniques They ended up pestering Twitch until the service decided to ban him forever.

But the loss of the Twitch channel was going to be the least of the problems for our protagonist, since as has been known, her income goes far beyond Twitch. Something that we obviously sensed. But how much do you earn?

More than a million dollars

It all starts with an Investment Talk post, where I interviewed an OnlyFans content creator as an anonymous person, and where she insured and listed all the sources of income that came from her profile. Well, 2 months later, Amouranth herself has confirmed that the interviewee was herself, so now we know all the details of those incredible figures that we did not face.

In total, the sum of income reaches a whopping figure of $ 1,122,724.79 per month, which is broken down as follows:

$ 497,281.40 in subscriptions

$ 138,235.36 in tips

$ 487,208.03 in messages

As you can see, only with OnlyFans she is capable of raising more than a million dollars a month, but as a good businesswoman, her income is diversified in other branches. They are as follows:

Patreon: $ 189,000

Fansly: $ 17,000 (OnlyFans competition)

Instagram: Between $ 10,000 and $ 25,000

Twitter: Between $ 5,000 and $ 15,000

TikTok / YouTube / Twitch: About $ 133,000

In total, the streamer and camgirl raise a total of 1.5 million dollars per month, a figure that more than one of us would like to achieve.