After the start of game one of the National League Championship Series in the MLB controversy appears in the Dodgers of the Angels. Cody belliger and Gavin lux they were left on the bench at the expense of Chris Taylor and Albert Pujols. And it is not that the latter do not have merits to be there, but there are numbers to analyze.

It’s no secret to anyone that Cody Bellinger has had the worst season of his major league career. But today when we wrote about the possible lineup to use, we highlighted the fact that in 16 at-bats the former MLB MVP in 2019 and currently the Dodgers first baseman shows an OBP of .875 against the starter of today’s game by Los Angeles. Atlanta Braves. That heads-up advantage is something the Dodgers could well take advantage of from the offensive side, especially when pitching has been the boss so far in the postseason.

CODY BELLINGER. pic.twitter.com/quEWBFR5hc – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2021

Cody Bellinger drove the winning run in game five of the Division Series against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday and had previously been a key player, especially on the trails, in the Wild Card Game against the St. Louis Cardinals. So far this season, he’s averaging .294 in 17 at-bats and has only missed one of six games played.

Cody Bellinger is something else #Dodgers #Postseason pic.twitter.com/Xw4H3ZlG1x – Sippin With The Boys (@Sippinwtheboys) October 15, 2021

Gavin Lux, the reborn of the Dodgers, meanwhile, 6-3 in the last two games of the Divisional Series, also with two walks in game four. He was decisive in that match and hit the top spot in the ninth of the fifth game to advance the final winning race to intermediate.

Gavin Lux, yesterday: 2-2, 2 BB 7th youngest to reach base 4 times in a possible elimination game. The others: Edgar Renteria (J7 WS 97)

Donie Bush (J6 WS 1909)

Charlie Hollocher (J5 WS 1918)

James Loney (J3 NLDS 06)

Richie Hebner (J3 NLCS 70)

Freddie Freeman (NLWC 2012) pic.twitter.com/Q9lmiyVNCJ – Domingo Tavárez (@domingotavarez_) October 13, 2021

Of course, on the merits, Chris Taylor was the hero of the Wild Card Game and Albert Pujols had a pair of hits in game two against the Giants in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ first win in the Series.

A difficult decision, always controversial. Dave Roberts shoes are not exactly to envy right now.