Univision Nuestra Belleza Latina returned and there is already controversy

All beauty pageants and contests usually generate passions of all kinds, and the most recent gala of season number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where nine of the 10 contestants who came to the Mansion to fight for the crown were announced, was no exception.

And it is that beyond the joy generated by the choice of the lucky participants to whom the jury gave its endorsement to continue in the reality show, the program left a disappointment among part of the public that has resorted directly to the social networks of the program to express their discomfort.

Lupita Valero, Raishmar Carrillo, Yelus Ballestas, Génesis Suero, Mía Dio, Jaky Magaña, Melsissa Alemán, Clauvid Dály and Sirey Moran counted on the support of the judges to be the next two months in pure competition, but the exclusion of several favorites such as the Salvadoran Zuleika Soler and Ecuadorian Alejandra Argudo, among others, caused a blister.

“I will no longer see this program, they have left better people and all their public knows it”, “This year many of those who entered the mansion ended, they do not deserve to be there”, “Nbl … as always everything is settled … the winner He has already gone to the mansion ”, were some of the heated comments made on the Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram.

Other annoying fans of the program, which this time reaches its 12th edition, after having been absent for three years on the screen, even asked for the return of Osmel Sousa, according to them so that there is more justice in the election.

“@ Vanessalopez_710 Sii is very beautiful and they preferred some not so pretty”, “some keys that they gave do not stop me. Justas ”and“ Osmel, the judges need urgent help. They left Zuleika Soler outside… come to rescue her. The same thing they did to Clarissa ”, they filled the networks.

Another detail that caught on among fans of the show was the non-inclusion of any Colombian contestant among the finalists, a community with a wide presence in the United States.

Play

Alejandra Argudo, Audition at NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA 2021, La Miss Ecuador 2014Audition by Alejandra Argudo Miss Ecuador 2014, En Nuestra Belleza Latina. #univision #nbl #nuestrabellezalatina #missuniverse #missecuador #bellezalatina #audiciones # audicionnbl2021-09-27T05: 00: 15Z

Despite the dissatisfaction of many followers of the reality with their decisions, other fans came out in defense of the finalists, and warned that the concept of the program has changed and therefore it is not enough to have a stylized figure to be chosen.

“A very good and spontaneous group. I think they gave keys that these girls deserved.

#miopinion ✌🏼🤍 ”,“ Put the crown on Clauvid, she is the queen ”, and“ people should understand that beauty in 2021 changed. It is useless for you to be beautiful without having talent and NBL is looking for a person to work in the media, not a mannequin ”, expressed followers of the Univisión reality show.