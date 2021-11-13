11/13/2021 at 16:08 CET

The act ‘Other Policies’ started with a protest by transporters between shouts and eggs to the Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau; the vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Monica Oltra, the spokesperson for Más Madrid, Monica Garcia, and the spokesperson for the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship in Ceuta, Fatima Hamed Hossain.

The event has brought together many people since before 10 am in the vicinity of the theater. A long queue of people has waited to gain access to the room and some of them have had to stay outside.

In addition, a demonstration of transporters has received the procession upon their arrival at the Olympia theater. The protest was waiting in the vicinity of the place. Oltra, Díaz, Colau, García and Hamed have arrived arm in arm down a nearby pedestrian street, amid applause.

Upon arrival at Calle San Vicente, where the auditorium is located, the protest of transporters has approached the doors of the theater, separated from the procession by several police officers, and has received them between shouts and it has hampered their access and that of the media. Eggs have also been thrown.

At the same time, a group of people has displayed, moments before, banners of the PV Abolitionist Front with the slogan ‘In favor of the feminist agenda, against trans laws’. Also in front of the theater, civil servants of the Valencian Community have deployed two cartels with the message ‘Fix it now’.

The Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau; the vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Mónica Oltra, the spokesperson for Más Madrid, Mónica García, and the spokesperson for the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship in Ceuta, Fátima Hamed Hossain, exchange ideas this Saturday from their respective female leaderships with a vision ” serena “of politics.

The event under the slogan ‘# OtrosPolítica’ and organized by the Oltra party (Initiative-Compromís) brings together five women from the progressive arc who come unrelated to their acronyms, as a reflection on political experiences under female leadership and the intention is not to speak neither about lists nor address the situation of possible alliances between parties, since the participants will present their personal vision of certain policies.