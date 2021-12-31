

A player alleges that she was fired for allegedly kissing a teammate on the club’s premises.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / .

Several footballers from Rosario Central denounced the club for “gender discrimination” after a player assured that she was fired from the team for “supposedly having kissed” with a teammate, but the club denied the accusations and maintained that it was set aside for soccer reasons.

Maira Sánchez told through social networks that Coach Roxana Vallejos kicked her off the campus, at the request of the managers, for “supposedly having kissed with a partner” within the facilities.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

“Where is the Gender Secretariat? Where are the people who defend our rights? Why am I not valued as an athlete? Does my personal life outweigh my athletic performance? ”, he asked himself.

Later, several of her companions released a statement in which they denounced that they suffered “mistreatment, threats, gender discrimination and towards sexual diversity ”and“ acts that threatened ”their“ physical and mental health ”.

“They also violated our rights as workers and many left us out of the club or without activities,” says the text.

The soccer players reported the situation to the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI).

“These situations of violence were reported to the vice president of Rosario Central, Ricardo Carloni, the representative of women’s football, Carla Facchiano, and the Gender Secretariat but no one gave us an answer. That is why, exhausting all the administrative instances of the club, we turned to INADI to carry out the pertinent actions and safeguard our physical, mental and labor integrity ”, they reported.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The club published a statement on its website in which it assured that the dismissals “were based purely and exclusively on the sporting nature”.

“Rosario Central understands the pain that these types of decisions can cause, such as the departure of a player from our squad, but what It will not tolerate lies or defamations about workers and managers that make our Club“Says the text.

“. Club Rosario Central has been a pioneer in gender matters through its secretariat, who has spent years working daily for an institution that is more egalitarian every day and would never tolerate a situation of such characteristics in the locker room of any of its schools, “the statement added.

In addition, they confirm that they will go to “all bodies with competence in the matter” to “clarify the situation in its entirety.”

Read also:

– Player denounces that there is “perversion of minors” in soccer in Peru