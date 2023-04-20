Controversy increases in Japan over the role of “non-virgin” characters in some anime

The new trend in new light novel, manga, and anime franchises is causing concern for fans of the animation genre in Japan. It is about the idea that the protagonists are no longer virgins, something that seems to be gaining popularity.

The question of the “purity” of female characters is not a new one, as it was discussed in the anime adaptation of Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou (Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway). However, this trend is not unique to Japan, as fans in the West also seem to change their perception of female characters when they find out that they are no longer virgins.

This new trend in anime has caused concern among Japanese fans. As it explains The truthit is questioned if this fashion can be considered normal, and if it can have a negative impact on the perception that young people have about sex and sentimental relationships.

Franchises involved in the trend

As for new anime franchises, there are several works that are trending with non-virgin female leads. For example, Keikenzumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai suru Hanashi tells the story of a romance between a gloomy high school student and a school idol who has a lot of experience with boys.

Another play is “When I Said, I Want a Beautiful and Rich Girlfriend, a Girl with Circumstances Shown Up,” in which a virgin college student becomes engaged to a girl experienced with men.

On the other hand, “Dare Demo Idakeru Kimi ga Daisuki” tells the story of a schoolgirl who has sex with any man who asks her to, and a virgin boy ends up falling in love with her.