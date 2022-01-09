

Riyad Mahrez lifted the cup in the previous edition of the African Cup of Nations.

Photo: MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / . / .

The Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), which will begin this Sunday with the meeting between the host Cameroon and Burkina Faso, will begin with controversy after the complaint of the Burkinabe player Bertrand Traore and the assistant coach, Firmin Sanou, of irregularities in the tests to which they were subjected on Friday .

The captain of the Burkina Faso team, who plays for Aston Villa, and the coach in the press conference prior to the meeting they described the situation they experienced as “scandal” when passing tests for the detection of COVID-19.

“We have four or five cases of COVID, mainly of starting players, we are not going to give names,” said Sanou, who indicated that they have confidence in those who take to the pitch before the host team and who criticized the organization for what they had to to live.

“Yesterday morning (Friday) a medical team showed up at the hotel to do tests, but when we tried to find out who had sent itThe CAF clearly told us that it was not her, so we refused to do the tests, ”explained the second Burkinabe coach.

Only 5️⃣ days until the start of the Africa Cup of Nations! 🤩 Which team will win the title? 🤔 ➡️ Do not miss the #TotalEnergiesAFCON exclusively by beIN SPORTS from January 9 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bo9ZtzpGTT – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 4, 2022

“So we had to wait, first until the afternoon, then until evening for the CAF medical team to arrive. He told us that he would arrive in the afternoon to do the tests before going to training. But he finally arrived at eleven o’clock at night ”, he pointed out.

Traoré explained that “instead of doing a PCR, which should have been done in the morning to meet the 48-hour deadline, they forced us to do an antigens test and this morning we found out that we have positive cases ”, and Sanou, in this regard, indicated that they are going to ask the CAF for explanations about the different irregularities.

Cameroon, whose team received this Saturday the visit of a myth like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o, current president of the Federation, will face Burkina Faso in the first CAN meeting this Sunday starting at 5:00 p.m. ( 15.00 GMT) at the Paul Biya stadium in Olembe, in Yaoundé.

