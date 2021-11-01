In recent years, incineration has been gaining ground over burial, which is much more expensive. This is the ultimate in funeral urns …

When a person dies, another important burden must be added to the pain of the loss: funeral expenses.

A burial is extremely expensive, to the point that many people choose to donate their body to science. Or by cremation, which is a bit cheaper.

After the ceremony, the funeral home delivers a funeral urn conventional with the ashes of the deceased. Normally these ashes are scattered in an emblematic place, although some family members choose to keep them at home.

In most cases, a discreet urn is chosen that is placed above the fireplace, or in a more private place.

But if you are looking for something more special, the designer Nadia Gonegaï has created Portrait Urn, or The Portrait Urn.

Is about a personalized funeral urn with the silhouette of the deceased person’s face:

As we see in the images, when the urn receives light in a certain direction, casts the shadow with the deceased person’s profile face.

It is a laborious job that requires making the urn by hand, molding it in different layers to achieve the desired silhouette.

All the customer has to do is submit a profile photo of the deceased person. Nadia Gonegaï can also reconstruct the profile using photos of the person from different positions.

The standard size of the urn is 27.5 centimeters high, but you can also choose a mini urn of 17.5 centimeters, and another one of only 7.5 centimeters.

There is also a version with a silver pendant that only measures 1.8 centimeters.

“Each human being, each life is unique. And in the end, there must be a personalized and appropriate urn”, explains Nadia Gonegaï on her website. “Nothing is as personal as a face. A single glance at someone’s profile is usually enough to recognize a person without a doubt. I wanted to do something with that.”

As it is an artistic and personalized work, the prices are not cheap.

The silver pendant costs 299 euros, while the smallest urn, the 7.5 centimeters, costs 399 euros.

The standard urn of 27.5 centimeters amounts to 995 euros. Shipments are from the Netherlands.

If you are interested, you have all the information on the Portrait Urn website.