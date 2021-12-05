The player who enjoyed and played baseball in 7 different decades, the player who broke into the dream of many today as the first Latin American (black) in Big leagues, the star of the Negro Leagues and everything related to the game of the ball and the bat in Cuba, all as a reference to the greatness of a magical man at bat in Minnie Minoso.

Pioneer, long-lived, reference, inspiration, a man with an impeccable legacy on and off the field, which is accompanied by great records if we go to the field of statistics, although a legacy with an unpayable debt, since the player and protagonists of so many feats, remains pending that during his 91 years of life until his death he could not see his consecrated career in Cooperstown.

In Major League Baseball in the United States: the person responsible for in 16 seasons having connected 1944 hits, of them 331 doubles, 185 homers and 83 triples, accompanied by 1,013 RBIs and 1,122 scored, in addition to 201 steals from base and the offensive line of. 300 / .390 / .462 in 1,796 games, 7,605 appearances and 6,482 official at-bats.

In Negro Leagues: three magical seasons that were compensated in 111 games, where the Cuban would connect 147 hits and produce 70 RBIs, where he produced an offensive line of .313 / .366 / .484.

An inexplicable discussion, the so valuable piece in history that it was for baseball is the summary of why it should be immortal, without even thinking about its numbers, although its numbers give it a clear impulse to explain the reason for its immortality.

“La Cometa Cubana” participated in 1668 games of his career as OF, therefore, if we go to a trial, he should be judged as such, ignoring his games at first, third base or at short stops. Why am I saying this? To explain his Wins Over Replacement (WAR) total of 53.8, which was split into 39.7 WAR7 as a result of his best seven seasons in MLB, while 4.5 WAR / 162 as a reference to his WAR average over 162 games (average to a full season).

For Left Field players of 18 in the Hall of Fame, who collectively averaged a career WAR of 65.7, while 41.7 WAR7 and 4.8 WAR / 162. Looking only at a summary of numbers, let’s say that slightly Minnie Miñoso is out of the Hall of Fame … but that only in her numbers.

Now… Doesn’t the historical context under which he produced such records have any relevance? Player facing a society divided into blacks and whites as a consequence of the racial barrier in the United States, where not even native blacks were well regarded by whites (well off), arriving from one of the Caribbean Antilles called Cuba, breaking into such Barrier as the first representative of black Latin America to wear the uniform and cap of a Major League team.

And their numbers, referring to a superstar of the game; his legacy, referring to a super star of the good example for life, that in today’s sun the first to realize the harvest of dreams of thousands and thousands of children in our towns. That combination makes him immortal for Cooperstown (if whatever his criteria is), or within all the hearts that beat for baseball in Latin America.

This Sunday, December 5, the Cooperstown veterans committee will analyze the careers of 20 different former players, where new players could be elected to the Hall of Fame, as a result of the results that were announced on Monday, December 6 of the current year of 2021, group in which the career of Minnie Miñoso is found.

The Christmas gift for the memory of the great Minnie Minoso, although with the great regret that if such induction arrives it would already be an unpayable debt for those who have not been physically with us since 2015.