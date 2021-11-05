11/05/2021 at 21:22 CET

Greta Thunberg, the charismatic climate activist, has not disappointed in Glasgow. Once again, it has shown itself as the critical voice that embodies the concern of the youth of the planet in the face of a clearly pessimistic future. Before the thousands of protesters waiting for her speech in George Square, Greta Thunberg was resounding. “The voices of future generations are being ignored with their false promises & rdquor;said the activist.

“It is no secret that COP26 is a failure. How long will it take for politicians to wake up? The climate summit has become a two-week festival to wash your conscience, where everything remains the same and everything is blah, blah, blah & rdquor ;, he told his followers.

Before Greta Thunberg’s intervention, thousands of protesters, called by the Fridays For Future platform, they asked in the streets for more action and fewer words from the governments who are negotiating measures against climate change at COP26, after almost a week of great speeches.

To the cry of “The united people will never be defeated & rdquor; and “What do we want? Climate justice When do we want it? Already& rdquor ;, many young people have marched, both British and indigenous peoples of the Amazon, Latin America and Asia, as well as activists from different African countries, who have led the procession of this protest.

The many representatives of the global south have also been joined by environmentalists and members of civil society from the Scottish capital. “I speak out because we want changes, because we want to have a future,” claimed Siobhan Scott, an 18-year-old from Glasgow.

Glasgow dawned this Friday, plastered with posters that read: “Climate Action so far: Blah, Blah, Blah & rdquor ;. Precisely, Blah, blah, blah has already become popular to such an extent that it has become the most popular expression of activists present in the Scottish city.

It has already become the slogan to protest against the inaction of governments to take concrete and immediate measures to prevent an irreversible rise in temperature.

Thunberg ended his speech claiming that it is sheer madness to believe that humanity can survive rises in temperature of 2.7 ° C or 3 ° C. “What we must ask ourselves is why are we fighting? To save the world or keep everything the same? Leaders may remain in their bubble, but history will judge them. And we won’t accept it & rdquor ;, he stated.

“We are here to denounce the genocidal policy of our Government. We defend our territories with our lives, our brothers, sisters and children are dying & rdquor ;, expressed one of the indigenous members of the Brazilian Amazon, who have shouted slogans against President Bolsonaro.

Other activists against climate change from Mexico have called for justice for Samir Flores, an environmentalist murdered last October and one of the main opponents of the construction of the Huexca thermoelectric plant, in the state of Morelos.

The protest this Friday was the prelude to the great march for the climate tomorrow Saturday, which hopes to summon up to 100,000 protesters in Glasgow. Different activist organizations have called demonstrations in 200 places in 20 countries around the world at the same time as the Scottish capital, where hundreds of thousands more people will join the protests.