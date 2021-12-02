12/02/2021 at 23:30 CET

After finishing the first phase of the Copa del Rey in 2021, a total of 56 teams have obtained the ticket for the next round of the competition where, we remember, Barça, Real Madrid, Atlético and Atheltic will not be there yet. All LaLiga teams have managed to solve their respective qualifying rounds, so they will be in the draw next Friday.

Which teams have qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey?

First division

grenade

Alaves

Spanish

Betis

Getafe

Villarreal

Celta Vigo

Seville

Real society

Majorca

I raised

Osasuna

Vallecano Ray

Valencia

Elche

Cadiz

Second division

Alcorcón

Almeria

Amorebieta

Burgos

Cartagena

Fuenlabrada

Huesca

Mirandés

Ponferradina

Sporting

UD Ibiza

Valladolid

Saragossa

Las Palma

Eibar

Malaga

Girona

Lugo

Leganes

Tenerife

First RFEF

Albacete

Alcoyano

Andorra

Athletic Balearic Islands

Athletic Sanluqueño

Cultural Leonesa

Sports

Linares

Sanse

Unionists

Talavera

Zamora

Palencia

Castelló

Rayo Majadahonda

Second RFEF

Andratx

Arenteiro

Atlético Mancha Real

Bergantinos

Llanera

When is the draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey held?

This Friday, December 3, the crosses will be raffled with the 56 teams classified to the second phase. The ceremony will take place at 12:00 hours in the Luis Aragonés Room of the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The matches resulting from the draw will be played on December 14, 15 and 16.