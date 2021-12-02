12/02/2021 at 23:30 CET
After finishing the first phase of the Copa del Rey in 2021, a total of 56 teams have obtained the ticket for the next round of the competition where, we remember, Barça, Real Madrid, Atlético and Atheltic will not be there yet. All LaLiga teams have managed to solve their respective qualifying rounds, so they will be in the draw next Friday.
Which teams have qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey?
First division
grenade
Alaves
Spanish
Betis
Getafe
Villarreal
Celta Vigo
Seville
Real society
Majorca
I raised
Osasuna
Vallecano Ray
Valencia
Elche
Cadiz
Second division
Alcorcón
Almeria
Amorebieta
Burgos
Cartagena
Fuenlabrada
Huesca
Mirandés
Ponferradina
Sporting
UD Ibiza
Valladolid
Saragossa
Las Palma
Eibar
Malaga
Girona
Lugo
Leganes
Tenerife
First RFEF
Albacete
Alcoyano
Andorra
Athletic Balearic Islands
Athletic Sanluqueño
Cultural Leonesa
Sports
Linares
Sanse
Unionists
Talavera
Zamora
Palencia
Castelló
Rayo Majadahonda
Second RFEF
Andratx
Arenteiro
Atlético Mancha Real
Bergantinos
Llanera
When is the draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey held?
This Friday, December 3, the crosses will be raffled with the 56 teams classified to the second phase. The ceremony will take place at 12:00 hours in the Luis Aragonés Room of the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The matches resulting from the draw will be played on December 14, 15 and 16.